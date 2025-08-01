Short Range Air Surveillance Radar Market Growth Driven By Cutting-Edge Innovations By 2032 Datamintelligence

Short Range Air Surveillance Radar Market

The Short Range Air Surveillance Radar Market is booming due to drone threats, AI innovation, and rising defense investments across U.S., Japan & global sectors

- DataM IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Short Range Air Surveillance Radar Market is experiencing robust momentum, fueled by escalating global security concerns, modernization of military infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced radar systems in both military and civil defense sectors. The market reached US$ 14.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit US$ 135.16 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2024–2032. Heightened geopolitical tensions and cross-border threats are urging governments to reinforce short-range detection capabilities. These radar systems are pivotal in tracking low-flying threats, drones, and cruise missiles particularly in border surveillance, battlefield awareness, airport security, and naval operations. Civilian applications are also growing, including integration with unmanned systems, weather monitoring, and airport perimeter security. The market is further expanding due to increased government investments, a rising focus on counter-drone technologies, and a global pivot toward network-centric warfare. Technological upgrades such as solid-state radar systems, multi-mission adaptability, and 3D tracking capabilities are driving demand across diverse platforms land-based, airborne, and naval making short-range air surveillance radars a strategic priority worldwide.Download Latest Sample Report Pdf :Market Recent Key Developments & Technological Advancements :July 2025 – Saab AB introduced its next-generation Giraffe 1X radar, an ultra-compact and agile short-range surveillance radar optimized for urban and complex terrains, with AI-driven target classification and tracking.June 2025 – Leonardo S.p.A. announced successful trials of its Kronos Land radar equipped with digital beam-forming technology and integration-ready architecture for mobile armored vehicles.May 2025 – Northrop Grumman Corporation revealed advancements in gallium nitride (GaN)-based radar systems enhancing detection of micro-drones and low-observable threats in cluttered environments.April 2025 – Lockheed Martin conducted field tests on its latest TPS-77 MMR radar, showcasing improvements in low-altitude detection and extended threat discrimination, particularly in mountainous regions.Market Acquisitions or Mergers :-In June 2025, HENSOLDT AG acquired Danish radar specialist Weibel Scientific, aiming to combine HENSOLDT's surveillance expertise with Weibel's Doppler radar technologies to expand its global short-range radar offerings.BAE Systems plc finalized the acquisition of Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) in May 2025, targeting the enhancement of real-time radar simulation and virtual training integration for air surveillance.Elbit Systems Ltd. and Indra Sistemas, S.A. entered a strategic partnership in April 2025 to jointly develop modular short-range radar solutions for European and Latin American defense forces.Market Opportunities :-Counter-Drone Market Expansion: The exponential rise in drone-based threats is generating unprecedented demand for radar systems capable of detecting, identifying, and neutralizing micro and nano UAVs in real-time.Military Modernization in Asia-Pacific: Countries like India, South Korea, and Japan are boosting defense budgets, focusing on indigenous radar production and procurement for land and naval forces.Urban & Critical Infrastructure Protection: Airports, stadiums, and industrial zones are increasingly deploying short-range radar to enhance perimeter surveillance.Integration with Unmanned Platforms: Autonomous ground vehicles and UAVs are now being equipped with compact radars to increase real-time battlefield intelligence and operational resilience.Advanced Signal Processing & AI: Future radar systems are incorporating machine learning algorithms to better detect low RCS (Radar Cross Section) targets, improving detection efficiency in dense environments.Market Key Players:-ASELSAN A.Ş.Leonardo S.p.A.Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.Airbus SEL3Harris TechnologiesThales GroupHENSOLDT AGLockheed Martin CorporationRTX CorporationSaab ABBAE Systems plcElbit Systems Ltd.Northrop Grumman CorporationBharat Electronics Ltd.Indra Sistemas, S.A.Terma A/SReutech Radar SystemsMarket Segmentation:-By PlatformLand-BasedNavalAirborneBy ApplicationAir & Missile DefenseBorder SurveillanceCritical Infrastructure ProtectionSearch and RescueDrone Detection & TrackingBy RangeVery Short Range (Up to 10 km)Short Range (10–50 km)By Frequency BandX-BandS-BandC-BandL-BandOthersBy ComponentAntennasTransmittersReceiversSignal ProcessorsDisplaysBy End-UserMilitary & DefenseHomeland SecurityCivil AviationOthersLatest News – USAIn July 2025, the U.S. Army confirmed a new $450 million contract with L3Harris Technologies for the supply of mobile short-range air defense (SHORAD) radars to support maneuver brigades. The radars will be integrated with anti-aircraft systems to enhance real-time threat tracking against drones and low-flying missiles. In June 2025, Lockheed Martin expanded its collaboration with the U.S. Air Force to upgrade legacy radar systems with AI-enabled threat classification capabilities. Furthermore, Raytheon (RTX Corporation) in May 2025 showcased a mobile radar unit for use in border surveillance programs in Arizona and Texas, optimized for small UAV detection under low visibility conditions.Latest News – JapanIn July 2025, Japan's Ministry of Defense signed a strategic technology collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. to co-develop compact radar solutions for use in urban and mountainous environments. In June 2025, Mitsubishi Electric and Thales Group initiated a bilateral agreement to enhance radar system interoperability for the Japan Self-Defense Forces. Meanwhile, in May 2025, Bharat Electronics Ltd. received approval to deliver indigenous short-range radar systems to the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force as part of a cross-border defense innovation program. These moves signal Japan's intensified focus on regional airspace monitoring and early-warning systems amid growing tensions in the East China Sea.Conclusion :-The Short Range Air Surveillance Radar Market is witnessing unprecedented growth driven by heightened global threat perceptions, cutting-edge radar innovations, and growing governmental investments in homeland and military security infrastructure. With technological advancements like 3D surveillance, AI-based detection algorithms, and modular designs, the radar systems of today are becoming smarter, lighter, and more agile. The confluence of defense modernization, counter-drone initiatives, and infrastructure security is creating fertile ground for both established players and new entrants. As nations increasingly recognize the strategic significance of short-range radar capabilities, this market is poised to remain a linchpin in global defense strategies through 2032 and beyond.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services:Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, andglobal investment insights all in one place.✅ Competitive Landscape✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends✅ Import-Export Data Monitoring✅ Consumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard:Browse related reports :Military Robotics MarketAir Ambulance Market

Sai Kumar

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

+1 877-441-4866

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.