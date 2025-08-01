Tot Squad Acquires Gugu Concierge Training Program To Expand Baby Registry Consultation Services At Target

- Jen Saxton, CEO of Tot Squad

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tot Squad , the platform designed to empower parents with instant access to vetted experts and support, today announced that it has acquired Gugu Guru 's Concierge Training Program,“Gugu Concierge”. This strategic move will support Tot Squad's growing partnership with Target as the brands roll out a first-of-its-kind Baby Concierge program beginning August 1, 2025.

“At Tot Squad, we believe every parent deserves peace of mind when preparing for their baby,” said Jen Saxton, CEO of Tot Squad.“By bringing the pioneering Gugu Concierge training into our fold, we're able to offer a robust certification program for registry consultants, ensuring that parents get trusted advice and a stress-free registry experience.”

With the Gugu Concierge acquisition, Tot Squad gains access to proprietary training content and tools designed to certify Registry Consultants and elevate the in-store and online experience for families nationwide. As of August 1st, Tot Squad's trained experts will guide Target guests online through registry creation and product recommendations, answering all of their questions about baby gear essentials and services. The acquisition enables Tot Squad to accelerate training and onboarding of hundreds of new Baby Specialists to meet growing demand. It will also support the in-store Target Baby Concierge program that will roll out in 15 stores across Los Angeles and Minneapolis in mid-September.

Founded by Monica Banks, Gugu Guru was launched in 2015 as a trusted platform for helping expectant parents navigate the overwhelming world of baby products powered by its innovative and proprietary registry quiz. From 2015-2022, the company helped thousands of parents build personalized registries based on their unique lifestyles, including celebrity moms, such as Whitney Port and Mandy Moore. Today, Gugu Guru continues to innovate with its platform that connects mom-focused brands with content creators.

“We launched Gugu Concierge to simplify the baby registry journey for parents with personalized, expert support,” said Monica Banks, Founder of Gugu Guru.“I'm thrilled that Tot Squad and Target will build on that original vision and continue this program, while Gugu Guru continues on its new journey to help mom-founded brands find the right creators to support their growing businesses.”

Tot Squad's vision is to become the national leader in baby planning services, blending cutting-edge training, seamless booking tools, and curated product expertise. Creating Certified Registry Consultants powered by Gugu Concierge strongly supports the upcoming Target rollouts that set the stage for Saxton's mission to become reality.

For more information on Tot Squad or to schedule an interview with Founder and CEO, Jen Saxton, please email ....

###

About Tot Squad

Tot Squad is the on-demand marketplace where busy parents can find expert support for every stage of early childhood-think baby registry consulting, sleep coaching, car seat safety, and more. In partnership with retail giants like Target, Babylist, and Amazon, Tot Squad makes it easy for parents to add trusted services to their registry and receive vital parenting support when families need it most.

About Gugu Guru

Gugu Guru is the go-to collaboration platform connecting mom-focused brands with influential mom creators, helping brands grow through authentic, community-driven partnerships. With nearly a decade of trusted expertise and a thriving creator network, Gugu Guru is redefining how brands and moms build together. The Gugu Concierge Training Program was successfully acquired by Tot Squad in July 2025 for an undisclosed amount, enabling the brand to further focus on its new mission of supporting mom founders and mom content creators.

Samantha Breen

Opportunity PR (for Tot Squad)

+1 949-290-2834

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.