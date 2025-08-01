Why Did BCC Release Jasprit Bumrah From India Squad Amid The ENG Vs IND Oval Decider?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India's squad for the final Test against England at the Oval. While the BCCI hasn't specified a reason, concerns over a potential injury have arisen after Bumrah twisted his ankle in the previous Test.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad ahead of Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test at the Oval in London on Friday, August 1.

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the Oval Decider to manage his workload. Before the Test series against England, Team India management and selectors decided that the pace spearhead would play only three Tests out of five in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Bumrah already featured in three matches at Headingley, Lord's, and Old Trafford, and rested for the Edgbaston Test.

There was an uncertainty over Bumrah's participation in the Oval Test, given the series on the line after a dramatic Manchester Test draw, and Team India is aiming to level the series at 2-2 in order to end the tour on high.

In what is seen as a surprising move amid the ongoing Oval Decider, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to release Jasprit Bumrah from the squad ahead of Day 2 of the contest.

In a statement, BCCI wrote,“Mr Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India's squad for the fifth Test of the series against England.”

However, the board did not specify the reason for releasing the pace spearhead, who picked 14 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 26.00 and 3.04 in five innings.

Since the BCCI did not mention the reason for releasing Bumrah from India amid the ongoing Oval Decider, it raised concern over potential injury to the pacer. In the Manchester Test, Jasprit Bumrah twisted his ankle during the first innings of India's bowling at Old Trafford and walked off the field to receive treatment.

His ankle twist appeared to have hampered his bowling rhythm as he went on to concede 112 runs and picked two wickets at an economy rate of 3.40 in 33 overs. For the first time in his Test career, Bumrah conceded over 100 runs in an innings, which is rare for a bowler of his calibre.

However, at the press conference ahead of the Oval decider, Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dismissed Bumrah's injury concerns, stating the pacer was fit and did not mention his inclusion in the playing XI for the final Test.

Speaking at the press conference after Day 1 of the Oval Decider, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate explained the reason behind resting Bumrah for the crucial Test, stating that the management wanted to overload the pacer, given his body has endured significant strain during the series.

“It's quite a complex issue around Bumrah. We obviously want to wheel him in, but we also want to respect where his body's at, and on the basis of that, we just felt that it wasn't worth including him in the squad," ten Doeschate said.

Jasprit Bumrah's workload management came into place after the pacer suffered a back injury during the Sydney Test, which resulted from playing all five Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The injury kept him out of action for three months, missing the Champions Trophy 2025, before returning to competitive cricket in IPL 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah took the load of India's bowling attack in the three Tests he featured, bowling for 119.1 overs.

Ryan ten Doeschate admitted that Bumrah took the load by bowling the most number of overs for India in the ongoing Test series, adding that management respected his decision to feature in selective matches to manage his workload.

“You look at the loads, he's bowled a lot of overs, and like he did say coming into the tour, he was going to be available for three games, and we just felt it was right to honour that call," Ten Doeschate added.

Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly headed back home from London after being released from the India squad, but not clear whether there are any injury concerns for the pacer.

After the conclusion of the Test series against England, Team India will be on break as the scheduled white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which was supposed to start on August 17, has been postponed to September next year.

India will return to action for the Asia Cup, which will take place on September 9 in the UAE, and Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the pace attack, provided he remains fully fit and recovers well during the break.