Maruti Suzuki Sells 527,861 Vehicles In Q1 FY2025-26 Exports Boost Growth

Maruti Suzuki sold 527,861 vehicles in the first quarter of FY2025-26, a 1.1% increase compared to the previous year. Strong export performance drove this growth, while domestic sales saw a slight decline.

It's no wonder Maruti Suzuki India Limited is called the country's largest car company. The company released its financial results for the first quarter (90 days) of fiscal year 2025-26. The company delivered a mixed performance based on domestic challenges and export resilience.

Amidst a slowdown in the domestic passenger vehicle market, this giant in the automobile sector recorded a slight increase in total sales.In the first quarter of FY26, Maruti Suzuki recorded sales of 527,861 vehicles, a 1.1% increase over the previous year. That is, the company sold 5,855 cars per day.The improved export performance is the main reason for this slight growth. It increased by 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The company exported 96,972 vehicles, while domestic sales declined by 4.5% to 430,889 vehicles.These figures show the growing role of foreign markets in addressing the slow domestic demand in India. The Indian passenger car market has been slowing down in recent quarters. Maruti Suzuki's performance is in line with this industry trend.

Despite the decline in domestic sales, Maruti Suzuki's net profit rose to Rs 36,624.7 crore. It was Rs 33,875.3 crore in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

This growth in revenue can be attributed to models, pricing strategy, and higher exports. Net profit for the quarter was Rs 3,711.7 crore, a slight growth of 1.7% compared to Rs 3,649.9 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

In April, Maruti shared plans to install six airbags as a standard safety measure in all cars. XL6, Baleno, Ertiga, and Fronx now come standard with six airbags in all variants.