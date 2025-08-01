What Is Acute Myocardial Infarction? WWE Legend Hulk Hogan's Cause Of Death Revealed

MENAFN - Live Mint) Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan's cause of death has been confirmed as a heart attack, known medically as an acute myocardial infarction. This happens when blood flow to the heart suddenly stops, causing damage.

Page Six reported this based on documents from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center. Records also show that Hogan had atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart problem where the heartbeat becomes irregular and fast.

| Hulk Hogan faced serious health problems and family strain before death: Report

The WWE legend also had a type of blood cancer called Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) It affects white blood cells called lymphocytes. These health issues were mentioned in the medical report by the District Six Medical Examiner after his passing.

It wasn't publicly known that he also had cancer . He had recent health issues as well and underwent a major neck surgery in May. Rumours claimed he had been in a coma. However, his wife, Sky Daily, denied it.

“His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage. None of those rumours is true,” Page Six quoted Daily as saying.

| Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H and other WWE stars mourn Hulk Hogan's death

Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at age 71 after a heart attack at his home in Florida. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital but was declared dead there. His death was ruled natural. The cremation request has been approved, but the date is not confirmed yet.

What is acute myocardial infarction?

Acute myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack ) is a major cause of death in the developed world, affecting nearly 3 million people. Over 1 million die from it every year in the US alone, according to the National Library of Medicine.

| Trump mourns Hulk Hogan: 'Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart'

AMI happens when blood flow to the heart is reduced, cutting off oxygen and causing damage. This usually occurs when fat deposits (plaques) in the heart arteries break and form clots. Other causes include artery spasms, cocaine use, artery dissection or clots from elsewhere in the body.

How to diagnose acute myocardial infarction?

Diagnosing a heart attack is not always possible from symptoms alone. However, signs like sweating, chest pain or pain spreading to both arms are more common in men, NLM added.

Other symptoms include dizziness, cough, irregular heartbeat or a choking feeling. Doctors check vital signs, breathing, heart sounds, blood pressure, neck veins and limb swelling.

Fast heart rate, low blood pressure, swollen neck veins, fluid in the lungs, or blue limbs may indicate heart failure. According to NLM, specific heart sounds and murmurs may suggest severe problems like valve leaks or heart wall damage.