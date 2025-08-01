Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Estimates Mines Defused In Liberated Territories For July 2025

Azerbaijan Estimates Mines Defused In Liberated Territories For July 2025


2025-08-01 08:07:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. As many as 265 anti-personnel mines, 57 anti-tank mines, and 2,007 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and defused in Azerbaijan's liberated territories last month, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

This issue was reflected in ANAMA's statement on the operations carried out by the structures engaged in demining the liberated territories.

Over the past month, 7,058 hectares of territory have been cleared of mines and UXOs.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service, as well as four private companies in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, as well as the Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili villages of the Gazakh district.

MENAFN01082025000187011040ID1109872850

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search