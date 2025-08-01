Azerbaijan's SOCAR Executes Latest Coupon Payout On Domestic Bonds
The payment amounting to over $1.1 million was transferred to bondholders on August 1. This marks the 15th coupon payment for this bond issue.
SOCAR bonds have maintained their status as the most actively traded corporate bonds on the Baku Stock Exchange for nearly 9 years. With this latest payment, total investor income has reached approximately $17 million. Upon the bond's maturity, this figure is projected to reach $22.5 million.
Currently, the trading volume of SOCAR bonds on the Baku Stock Exchange stands at around $76 million, with over 1,430 transactions completed. Since the beginning of the bond program in 2016, SOCAR has paid investors and citizens about $45 million in interest income.
The next coupon payment is scheduled for November 1, 2025.
SOCAR bonds can be purchased at kiosks located within "ASAN Khidmet" Centers No.1 and No.5, as well as through officially registered investment companies operating in Azerbaijan.
