HTX Hot Listings Weekly Recap (July 21 - 28): SOL Memes & ETH Defi Drive Market Surge, New Assets On HTX Post Impressive Gains

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, reported robust performance from newly listed assets during the week of July 21 to July 28. Amid ongoing regulatory discussions and evolving technological narratives across the global crypto landscape, HTX's new listings saw notable growth, driven primarily by the Solana meme coin and Ethereum DeFi ecosystems. Several assets posted market-leading gains, delivering substantial wealth effects for users.

Solana Meme Mania: VINE and ANI Take the Spotlight

Solana's meme coin segment stood out with the strongest performance. Known for their vibrant communities and low barriers to entry, meme coins are often highly volatile and driven by market sentiment. The recent surge reflected both Solana's high-performance, low-cost infrastructure and investors' growing appetite for fresh narratives.



Vine Coin (VINE) : Exploded with a 234% increase this week. Vine, originally a-popular short video sharing platform launched in 2012, quickly amassed a massive user base before being shut down by its parent company, Twitter (now X), in 2017. However, on January 18, 2025, Elon Musk announced he was "considering" VINE's return, leading to a significant rally for the meme coin launched by VINE's CEO, @rus.

Ani Grok Companion (ANI) : Jumped 196%. This AI-focused token blends "gooning" memes with the Grok character, linked to xAI and Elon Musk, creating a unique blend of trending AI topics and playful community engagement. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) : Continued its strong momentum with a 38% increase. PENGU generates revenue through a wide array of toys and merchandise, now available at major retailers such as Walmart and Target. Notably, it's the first crypto-native brand to break into these mass retail markets, highlighting its lasting market appeal and status as a stable representative within the Meme asset space.

BSC Ecosystem Flourishes: DONKEY and LISTA Rise

Outside the Solana Meme frenzy, the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem also excelled with impressive performances.



DONKEY : A rising star in the BSC Meme sector, recorded an astounding 164% gain. This highlights the BSC community's ongoing enthusiasm for lighthearted, community-driven assets. The meme itself originated from CZ's playful post, "I am a donkey"-a symbol of diligence in Chinese culture, representing those who work hard. Lista DAO (LISTA) : A prominent BSC DeFi asset, rose by 83%. Lista DAO is a decentralized stablecoin lending protocol powered by LSDfi. It allows users to stake, liquid stake, and borrow lisUSD against various decentralized collateral. Lista aims to make lisUSD a leading stablecoin in the crypto space through innovative liquid staking solutions.

ETH DeFi and RWA Narratives Heat Up: SPK Shines

The Ethereum DeFi sector also had a strong week, with established blue-chip projects and emerging ventures rebounding. Additionally, investment interest in the Real World Assets (RWA) sector accelerated, driven by the rising trend of tokenizing traditional financial assets.



Spark (SPK) : Topped this ecosystem's gainers, up 125%. Spark is an on-chain capital allocator that has deployed $3.86 billion across DeFi, CeFi, and RWA sectors. It significantly boosts capital efficiency by automatically and dynamically adjusting asset allocation based on market conditions, all while maintaining a cautious risk profile.

RESOLV surged 37%, Maple Finance (SYRUP rose 33%, and Convex Finance (CVX gained 32%, all posting notable increases. Established projects like CVX benefited from the anticipated restructuring of the Curve ecosystem, while newer assets such as SYRUP and RESOLV saw momentum driven by changes to liquidity mining and incentive mechanisms. Ethena (ENA) , an RWA project, climbed 34%. Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum, designed to offer a crypto-native currency solution that operates independently of traditional banking system infrastructure.









HTX Hot Token Listing Winners

New Asset Performance Underscores Platform's Wealth-Generating Potential

Overall, wealth generation on HTX remain pronounced this week, driven by hot narratives and multi-ecosystem synergy. Ten assets on HTX surged by over 30%, with five exceeding 50% gains. The combined momentum from hot SOL Meme assets and the resurgence of the ETH DeFi ecosystem undeniably reinforced HTX's reputation for generating significant wealth for its users.

As the global crypto market narratives continue to evolve, Meme culture, DeFi innovation, and RWA applications will remain crucial growth engines to watch. Looking ahead, HTX is committed to continually deepening its industry-leading foresight, empowering users to participate in popular sectors at the earliest opportunity and capitalize on industry dividends. HTX will stand by its global users, helping them navigate market fluctuations and uncover new opportunities in every cycle.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX(formerly Huobi)has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact ....

