Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Returns - Register Now For The 16Th Edition

Dubai's Iconic 92km Ride Is Back!

From Dubai to Japan: Ride Your Way to the UCI Gran Fondo World Series Championship!

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1st August 2025: Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge has announced its highly anticipated returns following a record-breaking 15th edition that saw over 3,300 participants take to the streets of Dubai.

The 16th edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will return to Expo City Dubai, with all Build-Up Rides happening at the Al Qudra Cycle Track. The 2025-2026 season promises to be another thrilling year for cycling enthusiasts, as participants will have the chance to compete and train across a series of key events in the months leading up to the grand finale.

The main event will take place on 14th and 15th February 2026 at Expo City Dubai and will continue to serve as a qualifier for the 2026 UCI Gran Fondo World Series Championship, attracting cyclists from around the globe. The top 25% of participants in each age category will qualify for the finals in Niseko, Japan, in August 2026.

The opening of registration for the popular event also marks the start of the iconic Aster BIG 5 competition. Comprised of four Build-Up Rides, the BIG 5 provides a roadmap to the fifth and final 92km race, giving cyclists the perfect chance to train and gradually scale up their speed on the cycling tracks of Al Qudra in the months leading up to the main event. The first male and female riders from each category will receive the iconic and exclusive leader jersey, which will signal their status as the leading rider ahead of each Build-Up Ride. The Team Category also remains, creating an opportunity for cyclists to join forces and compete as a squad of six.

The ride schedule for this year is as follows:

Build-Up Ride 1: 28th September 2025

Build-Up Ride 2: 26th October 2025

Build-Up Ride 3: 23rd November 2025

Build-Up Ride 4: 4th January 2026

Junior Rides and Outride: 14th February 2026

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge: 15th February 2025

Participants can now register and secure their spot for the Aster BIG 5 competition for only AED 585. The entry provides a full range of incredible benefits, including exclusive prizes, a leaderboard ranking, series leader jerseys, and a bespoke finisher medal.

Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Spinneys and Dubai 92, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East's premium roads cycling races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world.

