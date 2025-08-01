403
Nation Defence Academy Launches Online Classes For Sainik And Military School Aspirants
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nation Defence Academy, a trusted name in defence exam preparation, has launched online coaching for Sainik School and Military School entrance exams. With this initiative, the academy aims to reach students across India who are preparing for entry into military schools and Sainik Schools.
This program includes regular classes, recorded lectures, doubt sessions, practice tests, and mock exams. Students from different regions can now access Sainik School coaching classes from the comfort of their homes, without compromising on quality learning.
Along with online classes, Nation Defence Academy offers Sainik School coaching with schooling program, designed for students after Class 5 and Class 8. This program provides academic education and entrance exam coaching under one structure. The schooling program ensures complete preparation for Sainik School, Military School, and RIMC entrance exams.
The Military School coaching with schooling program focuses on all subjects as per the exam pattern. Daily study plans, time
based learning, physical fitness training, and regular assessment make this course result-oriented.
based learning, physical fitness training, and regular assessment make this course result-oriented.
