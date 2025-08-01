Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nation Defence Academy Launches Online Classes For Sainik And Military School Aspirants


2025-08-01 07:14:31
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nation Defence Academy, a trusted name in defence exam preparation, has launched online coaching for Sainik School and Military School entrance exams. With this initiative, the academy aims to reach students across India who are preparing for entry into military schools and Sainik Schools.

This program includes regular classes, recorded lectures, doubt sessions, practice tests, and mock exams. Students from different regions can now access Sainik School coaching classes from the comfort of their homes, without compromising on quality learning.

Along with online classes, Nation Defence Academy offers Sainik School coaching with schooling program, designed for students after Class 5 and Class 8. This program provides academic education and entrance exam coaching under one structure. The schooling program ensures complete preparation for Sainik School, Military School, and RIMC entrance exams.

The Military School coaching with schooling program focuses on all subjects as per the exam pattern. Daily study plans, timebased learning, physical fitness training, and regular assessment make this course result-oriented.

The academy's faculty includes subject experts and retired defence personnel who guide students through exam strategy and interview training. The aim is to help students clear written tests and perform well in the medical and interview stages.

Nation Defence Academy has a track record of high selection rates in Sainik School and Military School exams. With the launch of these online programs, the academy ensures that location is no longer a barrier for students aiming to join India's defence education system early in their academic journey.

Parents and students can now enroll in the new batch of Sainik School coaching classes and start preparation under expert guidance.

For more details:
Contact: 06239331662, 06284904938
Website:

Company :-Nation Defence Academy

User :- Deepak Sharma

Email :...

Phone :-06239331662

Url :-


MENAFN01082025003198003206ID1109872724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search