Fliphtml5's AI Catalog Maker Enables Global, Interactive Catalog Solutions

To simplify catalog creation for businesses, FlipHTML5 releases an AI catalog maker with customization capabilities and multilingual support for efficient and engaging product presentation.

FlipHTML5 continues to set the standard for digital publishing innovation with its AI catalog (

) generator, a powerful tool designed to transform traditional catalog creation. By leveraging artificial intelligence, users can create dynamic and highly customizable catalogs tailored to meet diverse business needs. The tool features two distinct modes for AI catalog creation-users can either enter catalog content with detailed product specifications, or input text prompts for AI-guided generation.

A key feature of FlipHTML5's AI catalog maker is its support for customizable book-size page options. Users can select from a variety of page formats, including A4, booklet, flyer, and more, ensuring their catalogs align with branding and project needs. This flexibility makes the tool suitable for industries such as e-commerce, manufacturing, and retail, where product presentation plays a critical role in buyer decision-making. The platform allows users to integrate multimedia elements like images, videos, and hyperlinks, enhancing the interactivity and engagement of the final AI catalog.

FlipHTML5 also addresses the growing demand for global outreach with its multilingual capabilities. Users can choose from 30 languages, which is particularly valuable for international businesses and marketers looking to connect with diverse audiences across different regions. Combined with the ability to distribute electronic catalogs ( via unique URLs, QR codes, and social media sharing, FlipHTML5 ensures that content reaches the right audience seamlessly.

Besides, users are able to utilize FlipHTML5's Excel to catalog ( feature to upload product data and transform it into visually appealing catalogs directly. FlipHTML5's practical solutions, including the AI catalog creator, make the catalog creation process efficient, whether users are managing large inventories or crafting niche catalogs for smaller product lines.

Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, emphasizes the platform's commitment to user-centric innovation: "Our AI tool suite is designed to empower both individuals and businesses with efficient, customizable, and accessible content creation solutions. We aim to simplify content creation while addressing the diverse needs of our users, like creating ebooks with AI."

To learn more about how to create AI catalogs efficiently, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading digital publishing platform that enables users to create and share interactive digital content with ease. With tools for creating flipbooks, catalogs, brochures, and more, FlipHTML5 combines powerful customization options, AI-driven content creation, and seamless sharing capabilities to meet the needs of users across industries.