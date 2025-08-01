Huya Celebrates Success With Inaugural Delta Force Diamond Champions Summer Season Tournament

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA ), a leading game-related entertainment and services provider, recently successfully concluded its inaugural Delta Force Diamond Champions (DDC) Summer Season, demonstrating Huya's continued commitment to fostering a thriving e-sports ecosystem, which is an integral part of the gaming world.

Officially authorized by Tencent's Delta Force, one of the hottest game in China this summer, this innovative hybrid online and offline professional event featured China's top e-sports clubs including All Gamers, Invictus Gaming, Tianba and Weibo Gaming, as well as a select group of prominent streamers, in high-level competitive gameplay. 24 teams participated in the initial online rounds, and the top 12 teams competed in Shanghai for a prize pool totaling one million yuan ($140,000).

As a leader in the e-sports sector, the Company will continue to strengthen its technology advantages, enhance relationships with top e-sports clubs and prominent streamers, and explore collaboration opportunities with new game titles to bring even more engaging, high-quality content to game lovers worldwide.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game-related entertainment and services provider. Huya delivers dynamic live streaming and video content and a rich array of services spanning games, e-sports, and other interactive entertainment genres to a large, highly engaged community of game enthusiasts. Huya has cultivated a robust entertainment ecosystem powered by AI and other advanced technologies, serving users and partners across the gaming universe, including game companies, e-sports tournament organizers, broadcasters and talent agencies. Leveraging this strong foundation, Huya has also expanded into innovative game-related services, such as game distribution, in-game item sales, advertising and more. Huya continues to extend its footprint in China and abroad, meeting the evolving needs of gamers, content creators, and industry partners worldwide.

