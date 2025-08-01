LT Pro 48 Pickleball Named Official Ball Of Carvana PPA Tour

Pickleball designed by Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO, Bahram Akradi and his engineering team with consistent bounce and durability in mind; Ball available for pre-order at Pickleball Central

CHANHASSEN, Minn. and DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carvana PPA Tour (PPA Tour) and Life Time (NYSE: LTH ), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand and a leading provider of pickleball courts in North America, today announced the LT Pro 48 Pickleball will become the exclusive ball of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and all of its tournaments and events. Designed by Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO, Bahram Akradi, and his engineering team, the ball will first be used during the PPA tournament in Bristol, Tenn. in early August. The news comes as Life Time expands its relationship with the PPA to host more tournaments across Life Time's athletic country clubs.

The LT Pro 48 Pickleball addresses common frustrations with existing pickleballs with the goals of consistent bounce and durability by featuring holes that are symmetrically spaced, along with chamfered edges to reduce cracking and improve flight.

"Pickleball is more than a sport – it's a global movement that has brought together people of all abilities, ages and backgrounds," said Akradi. "Since 2021, we've committed to elevating and growing this sport and, with the LT Pro 48, we identified a problem and addressed it by engineering a ball that bounces truer and lasts longer, holding up under the stress of professional play."

"The LT Pro 48 has been used at two previous PPA Tour events and has received great feedback from both our professional players and amateurs," said Connor Pardoe, Founder and CEO of the PPA Tour. "With the ever-changing standards in pickleball equipment, the LT Pro 48 has really elevated the quality of what a pro-level ball can be, so we are thrilled our relationship with Life Time allows us to utilize this ball at the highest levels of competition."

Life Time has quickly expanded its pickleball offerings, establishing itself as the leader in premier pickleball experiences across its athletic country clubs. In the first six months of 2025, 3.1 million participants have taken part in pickleball across the company's 800+ courts. Life Time members are playing an average of 6.8 times per month in 2025 compared to 3.8 times a month in 2023. Life Time has also delivered 26,000 pickleball lessons across its courts in the first half of 2025.

Earlier this month, Life Time announced its pickleball tournament, the LT Open , with the goal of expanding competitive singles play and increasing the top-tier events it hosts at its locations across North America.

Life Time has long been a key venue for the PPA hosting tournaments at iconic locations such as Peachtree Corners, Georgia, and Rancho San Clemente, California. The appointment of tennis legend Andre Agassi as the inaugural chair of the Life Time Pickleball and Tennis Board further underscores the company's dedication to expanding access, enhancing programming and building vibrant communities around pickleball.

The LT Pro 48 pickleball is available for pre-order now on PickleballCentral and will ship to purchasers and be available in Pickleball Central stores by September 15th.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 180 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada, the complimentary, comprehensive Life Time app and nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. The health and wellness pioneer uniquely serves people 90 days to 90+ years old through its healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem, along with a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and products. Life Time was recently certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture on behalf of its more than 49,000 dedicated team members.

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball's top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world's best pickleball week in and week out. Inviting amateur players to also compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades. For more information, go to , and follow us on social: Twitter/X , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , LinkedIn .

