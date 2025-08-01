Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark Just Showmanship: Karti Chidambaram


2025-08-01 06:16:55
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram dismissed Donald Trump's 'dead economy' jibe, calling it typical of his showman style. He urged India not to overreact, stressing that sober negotiations yield results. Chidambaram said US-India ties will outlast Trump, whose presidency ends in January 2029.

