National Cinema Day To Be Celebrated With Series Of Events

On August 2, Azerbaijan marks the 127th anniversary of the birth of cinema in the country.

The foundation for this significant date was laid on August 2, 1898, with the mass screening of the first cinema footage in Baku.

In accordance with a decree signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev on December 18, 2000, August 2 was declared "Azerbaijan Cinema Day."

This day is celebrated every year through a series of events, organized by the Culture Ministry to honor the rich legacy of Azerbaijani cinema.

This year, a series of events will also take place in celebration of the National Cinema Day.

On August 1, the amphitheater of Heydar Aliyev Park in the Khatai district will host a screening of the feature film "Goodbye, Schmidt!" (2019), directed by Ali-Sattar Guliyev, Azernews reports.

The event is organized jointly by the Culture Ministry, Cinema Agency, Baku City Culture Department, and the Khatai District Executive Authority. The creative team of the film will also attend the screening to meet with cinema enthusiasts. The film screening starts at 20:00.

On August 2, the Nizami Cinema Center will screen a series of films directed by local filmmakers.

Starting from 14:00, the films "The Red Color of the Second Planet" by Azer Guliyev, "Fence" by Gulu Asgarov, "The Last Autumn" by Rustam Babazadeh, "Two Days" by Teymur Qambarov, "The Eyes of War" by Elshen Zeynalov, and "Shusha Speaks and Shows" by Murad Muradov will be shown.

A ceremonial event dedicated to Azerbaijan Cinema Day will take place at the Nizami Cinema Center at 18:00. The ceremony is organized by the Culture Ministry.

During the event, cinema workers who have contributed to the development and promotion of Azerbaijani cinema will be honored.

The event will also feature the premieres of the short films "With Love from Orion" (directed by Rafiq Hajiyev), "Fallen Angel" (Elmar Farzali), and "May You Live the Earth" (Samir Karimov), which were commissioned by the Culture Ministry.

An open-air screening of the feature film "Where is Ahmad?"(1963), directed by Adil Isgandarov, will take place at Baku Seaside Boulevard on August 2 (20:00).

The event is organized jointly by the Seaside Boulevard Administration, Azerbaijanfilm studio, the Culture Ministry and the Cinema Agency.