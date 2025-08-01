Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Strike On Kramatorsk: Death Toll Rises To Three, Ten Injured

Strike On Kramatorsk: Death Toll Rises To Three, Ten Injured


2025-08-01 06:11:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The death toll in Kramatorsk has increased to three, with ten people injured. There may still be individuals trapped under the rubble of the five-story building. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," Filashkin wrote.

Read also: Three children rescued from rubble in Dnipropetrovsk region, 4-year-old boy in serious condition

He added that the strike caused damage to at least 30 buildings and 13 vehicles.

An apartment building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was destroyed in a Russian attack on July 31. Around ten other buildings were also damaged. One person was initially confirmed dead, and many were injured.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

MENAFN01082025000193011044ID1109872471

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search