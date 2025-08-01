Strike On Kramatorsk: Death Toll Rises To Three, Ten Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The death toll in Kramatorsk has increased to three, with ten people injured. There may still be individuals trapped under the rubble of the five-story building. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," Filashkin wrote.

He added that the strike caused damage to at least 30 buildings and 13 vehicles.

An apartment building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was destroyed in a Russian attack on July 31. Around ten other buildings were also damaged. One person was initially confirmed dead, and many were injured.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service