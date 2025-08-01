Pakistan Extends Validity Of Expired Afghan Transit Documents Until August 31
Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce has announced an important decision regarding the implementation of the transit agreement with Afghanistan, extending the validity of previously cancelled Afghan transit documents until August 31, 2025.
According to an official notification, the decision was made on the recommendation of the Pakistani embassy. The ministry has clarified that starting August 1, 2025, Afghan drivers and cleaners will only be allowed entry into Pakistan if they possess valid visas.
To streamline cross-border movement, an online driver registration system will also be implemented from August 1. This measure is aimed at regulating and organizing transit traffic more effectively.
The Ministry of Commerce has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Directorate of Transit Trade to ensure full implementation of the decision to maintain smooth traffic flow at border crossing points and avoid disruptions to commercial activity.
