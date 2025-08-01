Green Outsourcing In Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Report 2025-2029 & 2034 Automation In Green BPO: SMA Technologies Elevates Workflows With RPA, Asia-Pacific Set For Fastest Growth

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Outsourcing in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The green outsourcing in business process outsourcing (BPO) market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $13.91 billion in 2024 to $16.46 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of corporate social responsibility initiatives, a rising focus on green practices, growing demand for sustainable operations, globalization, and heightened public awareness.



The green outsourcing in business process outsourcing (BPO) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.85 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The projected growth for the forecast period is driven by the implementation of a circular economy, increased client demand, a rise in environmental reporting standards, global climate agreements, and the growing adoption of green certifications. Key trends expected during this period include innovations in energy efficiency, the development of green technologies, advancements in renewable energy integration, the creation of sustainable supply chains, and the continued rise of green certifications.

The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability is expected to drive the growth of the green outsourcing in business process outsourcing (BPO) market. Environmental sustainability involves the responsible use of natural resources to meet current needs while ensuring their availability for future generations. This increased focus on sustainability is driven by heightened awareness of climate change and a rising consumer demand for eco-friendly practices.

As the effects of climate change become more apparent, both individuals and organizations recognize the importance of reducing their carbon footprints and adopting sustainable practices to protect the environment. Green outsourcing in BPO supports environmental sustainability by reducing energy consumption, minimizing waste, and promoting eco-friendly practices. For example, in April 2023, Akepa Limited, a UK-based sustainable marketing company, reported that the percentage of sustainability-conscious consumers increased from 18% in 2022 to 22% in 2023. As a result, the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability is fueling the growth of the green outsourcing in BPO market.

Leading companies in the green outsourcing BPO market are investing in technological advancements, such as automation solutions, to optimize financial services workflows. Automation technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) and AI-driven tools help streamline tasks with minimal human intervention, improving efficiency and reducing errors. For instance, in July 2023, SMA Technologies, a US-based software company, introduced RPA to its OpCon platform to enhance financial services workflows. OpCon RPA offers features that automate user interface-specific workflows on Windows and web platforms, with industry-specific integrations for banks and credit unions. This automation boosts operational efficiency, ensures accuracy and compliance, and minimizes errors, allowing staff to focus on more strategic tasks.

In June 2023, Accenture plc, an Ireland-based professional services company, acquired Green Domus for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is designed to enhance Accenture's sustainability services, with Green Domus' expertise in decarbonization strategies and over two decades of experience helping clients design and implement sustainability initiatives. Green Domus, based in Brazil, specializes in measurable decarbonization strategies, further strengthening Accenture's ability to support sustainability and decarbonization efforts.

Major players in the green outsourcing in business process outsourcing (bpo) market are Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, DXC Technology, HCL Technologies, Wipro Limited, Teleperformance, Sutherland, Concentrix Corporation, Maxicus, Genpact Ltd., Conduent Inc., TTEC Holdings Inc., Birlasoft, Qualfon, Atento, EXL Service, Enshored, Cyfuture India Pvt. Ltd., Alorica.

North America was the largest region in the green outsourcing in business process outsourcing (BPO) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in green outsourcing in business process outsourcing (BPO) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the green outsourcing in business process outsourcing (BPO) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Green outsourcing in business process outsourcing (BPO) refers to the practice of outsourcing business functions to service providers that prioritize environmental sustainability and eco-friendly practices. This includes using energy-efficient technologies, reducing carbon footprints, promoting renewable resources, and implementing sustainable waste management processes. Such practices help businesses achieve their environmental goals while aligning with global trends in sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

Scope

Markets Covered:



Service Type: Customer Support Services; Software Services; Human Resource Services; Finance and Accounting Services; Procurement Outsourcing; Other Services

Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprise; Large Enterprises End User Industry: Information Technology and Telecom; Retail; Healthcare; E-Commerce; Banking; Financial Services; and Insurance; Automotive; Other End User Industries

Subsegments:



Customer Support Services: Inbound Customer Support; Outbound Customer Support; Technical Support; Social Media and Chat Support; Email and Ticketing Support

Software Services: Application Development and Maintenance; Cloud Computing and SaaS Support; IT Helpdesk and Support Services; Cybersecurity and Data Protection; AI and Automation Solutions

Human Resource Services: Recruitment Process Outsourcing; Payroll Processing and Benefits Administration; Employee Training and Development; HR Compliance and Legal Services; Performance Management and Workforce Analytics

Finance and Accounting Services: Bookkeeping and General Accounting; Accounts Payable and Receivable Processing; Tax Preparation and Compliance; Financial Analysis and Reporting; Fraud Detection and Risk Management

Procurement Outsourcing: Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management; Contract Management and Negotiation; Spend Analysis and Cost Optimization; Logistics and Supply Chain Management; Sustainable and Green Procurement Other Services: Legal Process Outsourcing; Healthcare BPO; Knowledge Process Outsourcing - Research and Analytics; E-commerce Support Services; Digital Marketing and Content Moderation

Key Companies Profiled: Accenture plc; International Business Machines Corporation (IBM); Tata Consultancy Services (TCS); Capgemini SE; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Key Attributes:

