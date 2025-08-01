Liquid Metals Market Report 2025 From $2.27 Billion In 2024 To $3.5 Billion By 2029 - Global Long-Term Forecast To 2034 - Asia-Pacific Dominates As The Fastest-Growing Region
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.48 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Liquid Metals Market Characteristics
3. Liquid Metals Market Trends and Strategies
4. Liquid Metals Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market
5. Global Liquid Metals Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Liquid Metals PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Liquid Metals Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Liquid Metals Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Liquid Metals Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Liquid Metals Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Liquid Metals Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Liquid Metals Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Gallium Mercury Alloys Other Product Types
6.2. Global Liquid Metals Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Liquid Form Paste Form Powder Form
6.3. Global Liquid Metals Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Direct Sales Online Sales Distributors and Wholesalers Retail Sales
6.4. Global Liquid Metals Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Thermal Management Flexible Electronics 3D Printing Other Applications
6.5. Global Liquid Metals Market, Segmentation by End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Electronics Healthcare Automotive Aerospace Other End-User Industries
6.6. Global Liquid Metals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Gallium, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Pure Gallium Gallium-Based Alloys Gallium Indium Tin (Galinstan)
6.7. Global Liquid Metals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Mercury, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Elemental Mercury Mercury Compounds Mercury-Based Alloys (Amalgams)
6.8. Global Liquid Metals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Alloys, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Eutectic Alloys Indium-Based Alloys Bismuth-Based Alloys
6.9. Global Liquid Metals Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Product Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Sodium-Potassium (NaK) Alloys Tin-Based Liquid Metals Emerging Liquid Metal Compositions
7. Liquid Metals Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Liquid Metals Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Liquid Metals Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
Companies Featured
- GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. TRIMET Aluminium SE Indium Corporation SEKISUI KYDEX LLC Kool Creations Ltd. Dongguan EONTEC. Co., Ltd. Permatex Inc. Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. Evolve India Luxface Limited Metaliqx Pte Ltd. Laurameroni Srl Vishal Essential Oils & Chemicals DIAMANT Polymer GmbH Sino Santech Materials Technology Co. Ltd. Jaytee Alloys & Components Limited SHB Chemicals Ltd. Liquid Metals Group Co. Ltd. Liqui-Met Chemford International CMR Green Technologies Ltd.
Liquid Metals Market
