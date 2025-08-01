Liquid Metals Market Report 2025 From $2.27 Billion In 2024 To $3.5 Billion By 2029 - Global Long-Term Forecast To 2034 - Asia-Pacific Dominates As The Fastest-Growing Region

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Metals Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid metals market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.27 billion in 2024 to $2.48 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The liquid metals market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.5 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.

The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing reliance on advanced thermal management solutions, the rising adoption of automation, the growing use of 3D printing, the expanding adoption of wearable technology, and the increasing use of liquid metal alloys.



The growth projected for the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing construction of smart facilities, rising demand for innovative solutions, growing interest in artificial intelligence, a shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly materials, and a greater focus on minimally invasive procedures. Key trends during this period include advancements in autonomous driving technologies, enhanced thermal management solutions, the growth of advanced consumer electronics, strategic collaborations, and the integration of robotics.

The growing development of smart facilities is expected to drive the expansion of the liquid metals market. Smart facilities are technology-driven buildings that integrate the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and automation to improve management, enhance user experiences, and save energy.

The demand for energy-efficient and automated infrastructure is fueling the growth of these facilities. Liquid metal is used in smart facilities to improve thermal management and enable self-healing conductive systems in advanced infrastructures. For example, a report by TNS Electrical Solutions, a UK-based commercial electrical service company, in August 2024 revealed that the UK had 7.2 million smart homes, making up 24.4% of the country's households. It is projected that by 2027, the number of smart homes will increase to 15.1 million, representing more than 50.2% of all UK households. As a result, the rise in smart facility construction is driving the growth of the liquid metals market.

Companies in the liquid metals market are focusing on technological innovations, such as 3D printing, to improve manufacturing precision, scalability, and cost-effectiveness while broadening industrial applications. 3D printing, an additive manufacturing technique, creates objects layer by layer from digital designs using materials such as metals, plastics, or ceramics. For example, in March 2024, Fluent Metal, a US-based 3D printing company, launched its liquid metal printing (LMP) technology and raised $5.5 million in venture capital funding. The company aims to transform metal additive manufacturing by using a drop-on-demand approach with wire feedstock, which produces high-quality metal parts in a single-step process. This method reduces material waste, cuts energy consumption, and overcomes the safety and regulatory challenges that traditional powder-based systems face.

In October 2023, Indium Corporation, a US-based materials manufacturing company, acquired Safi-Tech Inc. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition enhances Indium Corporation's low-temperature soldering portfolio by incorporating Safi-Tech's innovative supercooled liquid metal microcapsule platform. Safi-Tech Inc. is a US-based company specializing in liquid metal soldering solutions.

Major players in the liquid metals market are GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., TRIMET Aluminium SE, Indium Corporation, SEKISUI KYDEX LLC, Kool Creations Ltd., Dongguan EONTEC. Co., Ltd., Permatex Inc., Liquidmetal Technologies Inc., Evolve India, Luxface Limited, Metaliqx Pte Ltd., Laurameroni Srl, Vishal Essential Oils & Chemicals, DIAMANT Polymer GmbH, Sino Santech Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Jaytee Alloys & Components Limited, SHB Chemicals Ltd., Liquid Metals Group Co. Ltd., Liqui-Met, Chemford International, and CMR Green Technologies Ltd.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the liquid metals market in 2024 and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in liquid metals report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the liquid metals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Product Type: Gallium; Mercury; Alloys; Other Product Types

Form: Liquid Form; Paste Form; Powder Form

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Online Sales; Distributors and Wholesalers; Retail Sales

Application: Thermal Management; Flexible Electronics; 3D Printing; Other Applications End-User Industry: Electronics; Healthcare; Automotive; Aerospace; Other End-User Industries

Gallium: Pure Gallium; Gallium-Based Alloys; Gallium Indium Tin (Galinstan)

Mercury: Elemental Mercury; Mercury Compounds; Mercury-Based Alloys (Amalgams)

Alloys: Eutectic Alloys; Indium-Based Alloys; Bismuth-Based Alloys Other Product Types: Sodium-Potassium (NaK) Alloys; Tin-Based Liquid Metals; Emerging Liquid Metal Compositions

