India Poultry Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Key Players, Latest News And Forecast Report 2025-2033

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Years: 2025-2033

Historical Years: 2019-2024

Units: INR Billion

Market Size in 2024: INR 2,304 Billion

Market Forecast in 2033: INR 8,430 Billion

Market Compound Annual Growth Rate 2025-2033: 12.60 %

As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled“ India Poultry Market Report by End Use (Food Services, Households), Distribution Channel (Traditional Retail Stores, Business to Business (B2B), Modern Retail Stores), and States 2025-2033, ” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.

India Poultry Market Size & Future Growth Potential:

The India poultry market size was valued INR 2,304 Billion in 2024. By 2033, this figure is projected to reach around INR 8,430 Billion , with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.60% over the forecast period (2025-2033).

Core Factors Driving Market Trends:

There are many changes occurring in the India poultry market as a result of changing consumer preferences, new technology and increasing demand for high protein diets. One emerging trend is an increase in consumption of processed and frozen poultry products. Urban lifestyles are often busy and therefore, many consumers are looking for faster and more convenient ready-to-cook options. As this trend continues, value-added products, such as marinated chicken, pre-cut portions, and similar products will continue to increase in popularity and sales in the poultry market. In addition to this trend, there will continue to be increased awareness in the benefits of eating animal protein over a plant-based protein, which will stimulate growth in the market.

Furthermore, advances in poultry farming and production such as automated feeding strategies and new options for control of disease, are allowing farmers to better manage their productivity and profits by minimizing costs. The application of digital tools for management of poultry farms and agriculture supply chains is also on the rise to permit efficiencies and ease of doing business. Coupled with the government promoting poultry farming as a way to create sustainable livelihoods, small scale farmers are becoming encouraged to utilize new approaches to improve their farm management. Of course, the emergence of organized retail and e-commerce has facilitated new access to consumers and poultry products that was not always done before. Allowing direct access for consumers, poultry sales should flourish. Overall, with successive rise in disposable income and trending shift away from vegetarian diets, the India poultry market is predicted to continuously grow due to new innovation and consumer demand in the marketplace.

India Poultry Market Scope and Growth Analysis:

The India poultry market has a tremendous potential for growth propelled by increased population, changes to diet, and greater health consciousness. Poultry is clearly among the top of fastest growing segments of agriculture and large amounts of institutional investments have been directed to breeding, nutrition, and biosecurity practices. The emergence of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and food delivery services has increased demand for poultry, particularly chicken. The move towards high-protein diets driven by fitness retailers and healthy eating trends has also contributed to the overall growth of this market.

In addition, improved cold chain is improving poultry product delivery and decreasing spoilage which adds value. Exports also have increased and Indian poultry products are being recognized as affordable and quality. New methods in disease management and nutritional technology are resulting in increased yields and profitability. Government support around subsidies and training programs are also providing small and medium scale poultry producers with incentives to expand and scale their operations. In summary, the poultry market has great prospects for growth and expansion in the future and its growth will supported by continued rising demand for consumption, improvements in supply chain, and practices in farming and production which would ensure this sector is prominent in the Indian agricultural economy.

By the IMARC Group, the Top Competitive Landscapes Operating in the Industry:



Bharati Poultry Pvt. Limited

IB Group

Mulpuri Group

RM Group

Simran Farms Limited

Skylark Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd.

Sneha Group Srinivasa Farms Private Limited

Suguna Foods Private Limited VH Group

Comprehensive Market Report Highlights & Segmentation Analysis:

Breakup by End Use:



Food Services Households

Food services represents the largest end use segment

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Traditional Retail Stores

Business to Business (B2B) Modern Retail Stores

Traditional retail stores account for the majority of the market share

Breakup by States:



Maharashtra

Haryana

West Bengal

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Telangana

Kerala

Karnataka

Punjab

Orissa

Bihar

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Rajasthan Others

Maharashtra exhibits a clear dominance in the market

Key highlights of the Report:



Historical Market Performance

Future Market Projections

Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

Industry Competitive Analysis (Porter's Five Forces)

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

SWOT Analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats)

Market Ecosystem and Value Creation Framework Competitive Positioning and Benchmarking Strategies

