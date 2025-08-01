Iranian President Pezeshkian Set To Pay First Official Visit To Pakistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, will undertake a state visit to Pakistan from August 2 through 3, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports via the Pakistani MFA.

President Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Iran's Foreign Minister H.E. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and top officials.

During his two-day visit, Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This will be Pezeshkian's first visit to Pakistan since assuming the presidency. The visit follows Prime Minister Sharif's trip to Tehran on May 26, 2025, and is expected to deepen bilateral ties and reinforce the relations between Pakistan and Iran.