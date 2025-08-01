Iranian President Pezeshkian Set To Pay First Official Visit To Pakistan
President Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Iran's Foreign Minister H.E. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and top officials.
During his two-day visit, Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
This will be Pezeshkian's first visit to Pakistan since assuming the presidency. The visit follows Prime Minister Sharif's trip to Tehran on May 26, 2025, and is expected to deepen bilateral ties and reinforce the relations between Pakistan and Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment