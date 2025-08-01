Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan Set To Start Int'l Transportation Via E-Permits (PHOTO)
The agency noted that a cargo car belonging to a carrier company from Kyrgyzstan arrived in Azerbaijan, carrying out transit cargo transportation on the Georgia-Kyrgyzstan route.
"Azerbaijan has also issued electronic permit forms for its vehicles, which will soon begin to carry out international transportation to Kyrgyzstan.
Full digitization of the exchange and issuance of permit forms ensures transparency of the process, increases the efficiency of logistics, and allows carriers to save resources when obtaining permits. The implemented project envisages a step-by-step exchange and issuance of forms in electronic format with other countries where international cargo transportation activities are conducted.
Work on expanding the use of electronic and digital technologies in international cargo transportation continues.
In Azerbaijan, digital technologies are successfully applied in the field of international road freight transport. This process includes, among other things, the electronization of permit forms exchanged with countries on a bilateral basis," the information added.
