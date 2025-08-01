Kuwaitis Mark 35Th Anniv. Of Iraqi Invasion, Remember Global Support

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Sarah Al-Mukhaizeem

KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaitis mark on August second, Saturday, the 35th anniversary of the Iraqi invasion of the country, a grave historical happening that led the world to unite and rid the State of Kuwait of its invaders.

Most countries around the world condemned the heinous crime carried out against the Kuwaiti people as the brutal Iraqi invasion resulted in incidents of death and destruction against the peaceful people of Kuwait.

Those who lived in Kuwait's darkest hour will vividly remember how the Iraqi army wreaked havoc, closed vital roads and destroyed infrastructure and properties, inflicting horrors on people.

Despite the dire situation, Kuwaitis took a stance and rose above their adversaries, fighting back with all their might to liberate their land.

Kuwaiti women played a great role in the resistance, as they delivered and provided supplies and weapons to the men to defend their homeland, in addition to participating in military operations to liberate Kuwait.

Forming resistance groups tasked with fighting the invaders and providing services to the people of the country, Kuwaitis and residents alike took the helm and opposed the Iraqi army.

While Kuwaitis were fighting from within, the government -- led by the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah -- gathered international support to bring back Kuwait to its people.

Permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) took a unified stance and adopted on August second resolution 660.

The resolution condemned the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and demanded that Iraq withdraw immediately and unconditionally all its forces to the positions in which they were located on 1 August 1990.

It called upon Iraq and Kuwait to begin immediately intensive negotiations for the resolution of their differences and supported all efforts in this regard, and especially those of the League of Arab States; decided to meet again as necessary to consider further steps to ensure compliance with the resolution." In accordance with the resolution, Arab and international delegations met in Saudi Arabia to formulate a coalition to thwart the invaders, a step that was achieved in February 1991.

Kuwait's global position as a peaceful and generous nation since independence had helped gather support for its just cause.