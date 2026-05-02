U.S. Plans Gaza Ceasefire Unit Cut, Troops To Drop

Sources told Reuters that the United States is considering shutting down a military-led unit near Gaza Strip responsible for monitoring the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and coordinating humanitarian aid.

A diplomat said U.S. troop levels linked to the effort could be reduced from around 190 personnel to about 40, reflecting a significant scaling down of operations. The move is seen as part of a broader restructuring of Washington's role.

The closure of the so-called Civil-Military Coordination Center in Israel would mark a setback for Donald Trump's Gaza strategy, which has faced challenges due to repeated Israeli strikes and Hamas' refusal to disarm despite a fragile ceasefire.

Diplomats said the decision highlights the difficulties the United States has faced in overseeing the ceasefire and facilitating aid delivery, particularly as Israel expands control over parts of Gaza and Hamas maintains influence in others.

Sources said responsibilities of the center are expected to shift to a U.S.-led international security mission that could be deployed in Gaza, though details remain unclear and participation from other countries has been limited.

While U.S. officials describe the move as a structural reorganization, diplomats say a“stabilization force” may replace the existing mechanism, potentially under a new framework and leadership.

Efforts to stabilize Gaza have been complicated by ongoing hostilities, governance challenges, and limited international consensus on post-conflict arrangements. Previous initiatives have struggled to balance security concerns with humanitarian needs.

International involvement in Gaza reconstruction and ceasefire monitoring has often depended on coordination between regional and global powers, but political divisions and security risks have slowed implementation.

Diplomats noted that the existing center lacked sufficient authority to enforce the ceasefire or guarantee aid delivery, raising questions about whether a new structure would be more effective on the ground.

A statement from a Trump-affiliated peace initiative denied the closure but did not clarify plans to transfer responsibilities, adding to uncertainty sbout the future of the mission.

The center, based in southern Israel, had included representatives from countries such as Germany, France, United Kingdom, Egypt, and United Arab Emirates, although participation has declined in recent months.

Since the ceasefire in October, violence has continued, with hundreds of Palestinian and several Israeli soldiers reported killed, while much of Gaza's infrastructure has been severely damaged and millions displaced.

Analysts say the planned restructuring reflects both operational challenges and shifting U.S. priorities, as efforts to manage the conflict and support recovery remain uncertain.