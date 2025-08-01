Gold Price FALLS On August 1: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices decreased in various cities across India, including Kolkata. Find out the current rates for 24-carat and 22-carat gold on Friday. Did the price of the yellow metal rise or fall today?

Gold Price

What are the gold rates today? Did the price of gold increase or decrease? Previously, gold prices saw a significant jump. Check out today's gold prices in major Indian cities, including Kolkata.

Kolkata Gold Prices Today

24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9982 (₹21 decrease from yesterday), 10 grams: ₹99820 (₹210 decrease), 100 grams: ₹998200 (₹2100 decrease).

18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7487 (₹16 decrease from yesterday), 10 grams: ₹74870 (₹160 decrease), 100 grams: ₹748700 (₹1600 decrease).

22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9150 (₹20 decrease from yesterday), 10 grams: ₹91500 (₹200 decrease), 100 grams: ₹915000 (₹2000 decrease).

Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹91500 (₹200 decrease from yesterday).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹99820 (₹210 decrease).

Jaipur Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹91650 (₹200 decrease).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹99970 (₹210 decrease).

Mumbai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹91500 (₹200 decrease from yesterday).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹99820 (₹210 decrease).

Delhi Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹91650 (₹200 decrease).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹99970 (₹210 decrease).

Chennai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹91500 (₹200 decrease from yesterday).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹99820 (₹210 decrease).

Patna Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹91550 (₹200 decrease).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹99870 (₹210 decrease).