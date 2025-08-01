Old Habit Of Insulting India: Ram Kadam Slams Lop Gandhi For Backing Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Friday launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of 'habitually' maligning India on international platforms. His remarks came in response to the Congress MP's endorsement of US President Donald Trump's controversial comments on the Indian economy.

In a post on social media platform X, LoP Rahul Gandhi stated,“Economy is dead. Modi killed it. Modi has destroyed the future of India's youth because there are no jobs.”

His comments echoed US President Trump's recent jibe, where he suggested that India and Russia could“take their dead economies down together.”

Speaking to IANS, Ram Kadam said,“Rahul Gandhi suffers from an old disease - the tendency to speak ill of his own country while sounding like a spokesperson for Pakistan or China. What is wrong with him? After COVID-19, several countries struggled to recover, but India bounced back under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Either he hasn't studied the facts or he's committed to blindly opposing PM Modi, regardless of India's progress.”

Kadam further reacted on a controversial revelation made by a former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer, who claimed he was allegedly pressured to arrest RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast.

“This officer has spent his life in service to the nation. His claims raise serious questions about the Congress' intentions. Leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Sushil Kumar Shinde even coined the term 'Bhagwa Aatankwad' - an attempt to link saffron with terrorism. It was nothing but a calculated effort to defame Sanatan Dharma," he professed.

Referring to the recent verdict in the Malegaon case in which 6 people were killed and over a 100 injured, Kadam claimed,“We've waited 17 years for this judgment. The Congress-led government attempted to frame innocent individuals to silence the voice of Sanatan believers. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur was tortured. Even the RSS chief's name was dragged into it. Witnesses were allegedly pressured to give false testimony. The judiciary's verdict is a strong rebuke to the previous government's tactics.”

Kadam further reacted on the controversy surrounding Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate, who was recently allegedly caught on camera playing an online card game during an Assembly session. The minister was subsequently moved from the Agriculture portfolio to Sports and Youth Welfare.

“Kokate has already clarified that he wasn't playing any game. He claimed the Rummy App notification popped up while he was checking messages, and someone opportunistically captured the moment. This isn't a major scandal or corruption. The Opposition is simply trying to manufacture controversy out of nothing," he stated.