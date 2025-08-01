Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale

First Presale by P2P Foundation Holding Satoshi Nakamoto's Only Online Account and Commons Foundation with Blockchain Core Technology

The first presale of SatoshiMeme ($SATOSHI), a meme coin project jointly developed by P2P Foundation and Commons Foundation, begins on August 1st at 18:00 (UTC+9). P2P Foundation is the only online platform where Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto was active, while Commons Foundation has been updating blockchain core technology and operating mainnet for 8 years. This project reinterprets Satoshi Nakamoto's philosophy and economic perspective for the modern era.

First Presale Begins August 1st, 18:00 (UTC+9)

The presale consists of 8 phases, with token prices gradually increasing by the team at each stage. First presale participants can secure tokens at prices up to 50% lower than subsequent phase participants.

Simple Participation Process

Participating in the $SATOSHI presale is straightforward. After sending USDT to the wallet address provided on the official website , participants install the WONPAY app, a dedicated MicroBitcoin wallet, to generate a wallet address. Subsequently, by emailing the transaction details (TXID) along with the wallet address, tokens are automatically distributed. Support for Tron (TRC-20), Solana, and BSC networks allows participants to freely choose their preferred network.

Cryptocurrency Community Attention

SatoshiMeme has drawn online engagement ahead of its presale, with social media discussions referencing its thematic alignment with Satoshi Nakamoto's philosophy and the joint involvement of P2P Foundation and Commons Foundation. The hashtag #SatoshiMeme has been used in related conversations on Twitter.

According to SatoshiMeme's team, the participation of P2P Foundation has led to perceptions that distinguish SatoshiMeme from other meme coin initiatives, with some community members referring to SatoshiMeme as a 'true successor' to Satoshi and attributing 'historical legitimacy' to SatoshiMeme. These characterizations remain unverified and reflect the team's interpretation of community sentiment.

Presale Allocation and Market Outlook

The first presale allocation is limited to 8 billion SATOSHI out of the total token supply, moving to the next phase immediately upon completion. According to the commons economic model, individuals or organizations contributing to the SatoshiMeme project will receive rewards through airdrops.

According to SatoshiMeme's team, SatoshiMeme has drawn attention due to the involvement of P2P Foundation and Commons Foundation, both of which have established backgrounds in blockchain-related initiatives. The team anticipates strong interest during the initial presale phase, citing broader market trends in which projects with distinctive themes and active communities have seen rapid presale completions

SatoshiMeme is a token based on the MicroBitcoin (MBC) network, pursuing the realization of the micro-economic currency function originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto. The project team has begun discussions with various major exchanges for listing and is preparing for exchange listings after presale completion.

First Presale Details



Start Time : August 1st, 2025, 18:00 (UTC+9)

How to Participate : Check wallet addresses at https://satoshimemes.com

Payment Method : USDT (TRC-20, Solana, BSC networks supported)

Transaction Confirmation : Send TXID and receiving wallet address to

Minimum Purchase : 1 million $SATOSHI

Maximum Purchase : 8 billion $SATOSHI Token Distribution : Automatic distribution within 24 hours after sale completion

Official Channels



Website :

Telegram : Twitter :

Related Organizations



P2P Foundation :

Commons Foundation : MicroBitcoin :

About Commons Foundation

is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering commons-based peer production and community-driven innovation. Established to support projects that prioritize collective ownership, open knowledge sharing, and decentralized governance.

Key Activities: The foundation identifies and incubates commons-based projects, provides funding for community-driven initiatives, and facilitates knowledge sharing between global commons communities. Notable achievements include supporting multiple open-source blockchain projects and establishing partnerships with leading P2P organizations globally.