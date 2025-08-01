The Government Of Odisha And The Singapore-Headquartered Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) Partner To Develop An Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub In Bhubaneswar

The Government of Odisha is undertaking a comprehensive, globally integrated four-pronged strategy to establish the state as a leader in Financial Technology innovation and capability.

Odisha has partnered with NUS-AIDF and GFTN to launch a future-proof FinTech and InsurTech professional certification programme. This five-month hybrid course - combining online modules, two weeks of on-campus sessions in Bhubaneswar, hands-on projects, and internship placements - is designed to be inclusive and employment-oriented. The initiative aims to empower over 7,000 students from all districts across Odisha with pragmatic expertise spanning technology, regulatory frameworks, and business operations in Financial Technology and InsurTech sectors. The initiative will be supported by the Skill Development Institute and the Union Education Ministry.In the first quarter of 2026, Bhubaneswar will host the, a forward-looking global forum accelerating the adoption of frontier technologies. BSS convenes leading technologists, policymakers, investors, and innovators to explore paradigm shifts in tokenisation, AI, quantum computing, semiconductor breakthroughs, and digital infrastructure. Launched this year in Perth, Western Australia, the Summit now anchors the Black Swan Network, GFTN's flagship multi-location, global platform for collective foresight and international collaboration. Beyond the Black Swan Network, GFTN also convenes a suite of high-impact forums, including Point Zero Forum (Zurich), GFTN Forum Japan (Tokyo), the Inclusion FinTech Forum (Rwanda) and the world's largest FinTech gathering - the Singapore FinTech Festival. These forums span Asia, Europe, and Africa offering Odisha's students, professionals and startups a direct gateway into global job pipelines, cross-border venture opportunities, and future-ready digital economy networksOdisha will establish a Centre of Excellence to drive digital transformation and advance pioneering solutions. The Hub will accelerate innovation through a full stack of support for startups - offering incubation, mentorship, masterclasses, bootcamps, market readiness programs, and venture development - drawing on GFTN's international expertise to nurture a robust, future-ready Financial Technology ecosystem.Odisha is also developing a strategic offshore or nearshore hub for global and national GFTN's partner financial institutions, leveraging the I-GFTCH Global Learning talent pool. These centres will transcend traditional cost-efficient models to serve as dynamic nodes for business growth and agility, enabling collaboration among startups, corporates and innovators via shared workspaces and integrated resources.

This multi-pronged approach underscores Odisha's commitment to building an internationally competitive, innovation-led and inclusive Financial Technology landscape.

The I-GFTCH initiative, under the leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister Mr. Mohan Charan Majhi and supported by the Department of Electronics & IT and the Department of Higher Education, will begin with the roll-out of its first pillar - Global Learning - in September 2025.

The NUS-AIDF Certificate in FinTech & InsurTech (CFI) programme under the Global Learning pillar is supported by the Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar as a designated Centre of Excellence with a view toward future national accreditation, in consultation with the Indian Union Ministry of Education.

"By combining local potential with world-class institutions like NUS-AIDF, we are investing in the youth of Odisha to thrive in the $1.8 trillion global digital economy," said Shri Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Hon'ble Minister for Electronics & IT, Government of Odisha.

"This partnership places Odisha on the global map of digital skilling," said Shri Suryabanshi Suraj, Hon'ble Minister of Higher Education, Government of Odisha. "We are committed to building a talent pipeline that can power India's innovation economy, and this certification is a powerful step forward."

"It's remarkable to see how swiftly the leadership of Odisha has executed the Financial Technology partnership with Singapore - from an MoU signed during the 17 – 18 January 2025 State Visit of His Excellency Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore - into tangible, forward-looking action," said Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO of GFTN and former Chief FinTech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

"Odisha's bold vision to become a global FinTech innovation hub is coming to life through world-class certification programmes and a cutting-edge Capability Hub - unlocking global opportunities for local talent and building a future-ready digital economy," said Mr. Mohanty.

About GFTN

The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) is a Singapore-headquartered organisation that leverages technology and innovation to create more efficient, resilient, and inclusive financial systems through global collaboration. GFTN hosts a worldwide network of forums (including its flagship event, the Singapore FinTech Festival); advises governments and companies on policies and the development of digital ecosystems and innovation within the financial sector; offers digital infrastructure solutions; and plans to invest in financial technology startups through its upcoming venture fund, with a focus on inclusion and sustainability. GFTN is a not-for-profit organisation established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 2024.

About NUS-AIDF

NUS-AIDF is jointly founded by the MAS, Singapore's central bank, and the National Research Foundation (NRF), Singapore. AIDF aspires to be a thought leader, a FinTech knowledge hub, and an experimental site for developing digital financial technologies as well as for nurturing current and future FinTech researchers and practitioners in Asia. AIDF conducts the Master of Science in Digital Financial Technology and the PhD in Digital Financial Technology programmes, aimed at training the next generation of FinTech professionals. National University of Singapore (NUS) is ranked #8 globally and #1 in Asia (QS Rankings 2025).

About the Black Swan Summit

The Black Swan Summit is a global, forward-looking forum that accelerates the discovery of frontier technologies, fostering disruption, adoption, and capability development at the crossroads of global innovation hubs. It seeks to build global minds for a disruptive and inclusive future. Launched this year in Perth, Western Australia, the Black Swan Network is GFTN's flagship multi-location global platform for collective foresight and international collaboration.

Annex: Details of Certificate in FinTech & InsurTech

Certificate from the National University of Singapore- Asian Institute of Digital Finance (NUS-AIDF) - Sponsored by the Government of Odisha in partnership with GFTN.

Certificate in FinTech and InsurTech covers topics on:



Fundamentals of FinTech and Insurtech

Al & Blockchain application

InsurTech innovations Real-world case studies

Who Can Apply:

Final year undergraduate and postgraduate students seeking to build a career in the financial sector

Course Format:



Virtual selection test - English comprehension

Hybrid (55% online + 45% in-person) over 5 months

Live project with industry partners and potential employers 2 weeks in person classes in Bhubaneswar*

*Accommodation & food will be provided

Course Benefits:



Priority job opportunities



Access to placement fairs

Referrals to banking and insurance companies for internship placements.

Global Visibility - GFTN Knowledge CircleTM



Exclusive, free access to hundreds of articles and reports from GFTN Complimentary access to GFTN Forums worldwide**

**Terms & conditions apply

SOURCE GFTN; Global Finance & Technology Network