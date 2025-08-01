Li Auto Inc. July 2025 Delivery Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, China, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 30,731 vehicles in July 2025. As of July 31, 2025, Li Auto's cumulative deliveries reached 1,368,541.

The Company officially launched Li i8, a six-seat battery electric family SUV, on July 29, 2025, and expects to begin deliveries on August 20, 2025.

As of July 31, 2025, the Company had 535 retail stores in 153 cities, 527 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities. The Company also had 3,028 super charging stations in operation equipped with 16,671 charging stalls in China.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes a high-tech flagship family MPV, four Li L series extended-range electric SUVs, and one Li i series battery electric SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.

This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“targets,”“likely to,”“challenges,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the“HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto's limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto's ability to compete successfully; Li Auto's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto's vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

