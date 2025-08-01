UAE Foreign Minister Welcomes 10 Countries' Intent To Recognise State Of Palestine
UAE's foreign minister welcomed the intention of Malta, Canada, Australia, Andorra, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, and San Marino to recognise the State of Palestine .
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that these positions represent historic steps that reflect growing international support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state.
Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the increasing number of countries expressing their intent to take this step constitutes a positive momentum toward advancing international efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.
These efforts contribute to reviving the political process to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, strengthen peace and security in the region, and advance the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.
Furthermore, he called on the international community to take similar steps and recognise the State of Palestine, stressing that this reflects a moral, humanitarian, and legal responsibility.
