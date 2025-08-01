Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Report And Company Analysis 2025, With Profiles Of Aktiebolaget SKF, Rexnord, Tsubakimoto Chain Co, KOBO, And Daido Kogyo

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metal power transmission chain market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $8.83 billion in 2024 to $9.47 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the increased use of steam engines and power machinery, rising industrial mechanization, growing demand for heavy-duty machinery, the need for lightweight chains, and the expanding demand for consumer electronics.

The metal power transmission chain market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.31 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth expected during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for high-efficiency manufacturing systems, growing demand from the renewable energy sector, rising electric vehicle manufacturing, the increasing adoption of e-mobility solutions, and expanding infrastructure projects.

Key trends during this period include the use of advanced materials and coatings, smart monitoring and predictive maintenance, additive manufacturing, greater integration in manufacturing, and improvements in lubrication technology.

The growth of the metal power transmission chain market is expected to be driven by the rising construction activities. Construction activities include the processes of building, modifying, repairing, or demolishing structures such as buildings, roads, and infrastructure. The increasing demand for construction is largely due to a shift in consumer preferences toward higher spending on renovations, restorations, and retrofits. Metal power transmission chains play a vital role in construction by providing strong and durable components, making them suitable for heavy machinery and equipment. They help ensure reliable power transfer, improving operational efficiency and reducing downtime on construction sites. For instance, in June 2024, the US Census Bureau reported that the value of construction activities increased by 10 percent from $1.97 trillion in 2023 to $2.09 trillion in 2024. As a result, the growing construction activities are contributing to the expansion of the metal power transmission chain market.

Companies in the metal power transmission chain market are focusing on the development of compact roller chains designed for efficient power transmission in space-constrained and demanding applications. These compact roller chains are small, yet durable, and designed to provide reliable performance even in confined spaces while maintaining strength and smooth operation. For example, in September 2024, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., a Japanese manufacturer of power transmission products, launched the Epsilon Chain Stainless Steel Series (Model RS6). This chain, with a pitch of just 1.905 mm, about half the size of the RS11 model, offers reliable power transmission in tight spaces. It also provides a long service life with reduced wear, a tensile strength of 0.36 kN, and corrosion resistance due to its stainless-steel construction, making it ideal for use in medical devices, healthcare equipment, and industrial robots.

In June 2023, Rondot Group, a France-based company specializing in consumables, acquired Ramsey Product Corp. for an undisclosed sum. With this acquisition, Rondot Group aims to expand its product offerings by incorporating Ramsey Products' expertise in silent chain technology. This acquisition enhances Rondot Group's capabilities in precision motion control and power transmission solutions. Ramsey Product Corp., based in the U.S., manufactures metal power transmission chains.

Major players in the metal power transmission chain market are Aktiebolaget SKF, Rexnord Corporation, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., KOBO, Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd., Renold Jeffrey, Hangzhou Qianjiang Chain Industries Co. Ltd., SENQCIA Corporation, Designatronics Inc., Shining Industrial Holdings Ltd., Katayama Chain Co. Ltd., CAN-AM Chains, PEER Chain, Tsubaki India Power Transmission Pvt. Ltd., TIDC Industrial Chains Division, Asar Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Dhaval Engineers, MAXCO Chain Ltd., Asian Engineering Works, Tripcon Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



Type of Chain: Standard Roller Chains; Heavy-Duty Roller Chains; Short Pitch Chains; Leaf Chains; Slat Chains

Material Composition: Steel Chains; Stainless Steel Chains; Plastic Chains; Alloy Chains

Drive Mechanism: Single Strand Drive Chains; Double Strand Drive Chains; Multi-Strand Chains Application: Industrial Machinery; Automotive; Aerospace; Food Processing; Mining and Construction

Sub Segments:



Standard Roller Chains: Single Strand Chains; Double Strand Chains; Triple Strand Chains

Heavy-Duty Roller Chains: Heavy-Duty Single Strand Chains; Heavy-Duty Double Strand Chains; Heavy-Duty Triple Strand Chains

Short Pitch Chains: Precision Short Pitch Chains; Conveyor Short Pitch Chains

Leaf Chains: AL Series (Light Duty Series); BL Series (Heavy Duty Series) Slat Chains: Steel Slat Chains; Plastic Slat Chains

