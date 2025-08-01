UAE: This Menopause App Is Empowering Women In The Middle East

For decades, menopause has been a silent, confusing, and often isolating transition for millions of women - especially in communities where reproductive health is shrouded in stigma. But Canadian-licensed pharmacist and femtech founder Kausar Tahir, 46, is determined to change that with MeNOW - My Menopause Companion -a first-of-its-kind culturally sensitive menopause app available in both English and Arabic.

Built on a foundation of empathy, science, and accessibility, MeNOW is not just another health app - it's a movement. One that empowers women to track symptoms, access evidence-based education, and connect with each other during one of the most profound phases of their lives.

Kausar's journey to femtech didn't begin with a business plan, but with a passion for patient education. A graduate of the University of Toronto's Faculty of Pharmacy, she spent two decades working in Canadian outpatient pharmacies, eventually rising to Regional Pharmacy Director and adjunct professor. At 46, Kauser is at perimenopause herself and facing issues like brain fog, fatigue and joint pain.

“I've always believed in the power of knowledge to heal,” she shares.“Whether in a pharmacy or classroom, I've seen how education can transform health outcomes. MeNOW is a continuation of that mission - only now, it's digital, and it's focused on women.”

Her relocation to the UAE four years ago exposed a stark gap in reproductive health awareness.“I quickly noticed how little menopause was talked about,” she recalls.“Women were enduring perimenopause in silence, confused and unsupported. I knew there had to be a better way.”

A companion through the transition

“Most of us never had the 'period talk,' so menopause feels like uncharted territory,” says Kausar.“MeNOW is here to change that by giving women tools to understand, articulate, and advocate for their health.”

And importantly, it's completely free. “We believe access to information shouldn't depend on income. Every woman deserves to feel seen, heard, and supported,” she adds.

More than just an app, it has become a lifeline for women navigating the often-overlooked journey of menopause. Built on three core pillars - track, educate, and connect - MeNOW offers holistic, accessible support at every stage.

Through Track, women can log over 40 symptoms - physical, emotional, and cognitive - as well as menstrual flow patterns. The data is compiled into a shareable PDF, turning scattered experiences into a clear, comprehensive picture that empowers more informed and productive conversations with healthcare providers.

The Educate pillar opens up a safe space for learning. With a curated library of evidence-based, culturally sensitive articles, MeNOW offers answers to questions many women hesitate to ask even among close friends. It's a trusted source where science meets empathy.

And then there's the core pillar: 'connect', the heart of MeNOW. In-app communities and real-world meetups bring women together, creating a space for shared experiences, mutual support, and meaningful connection far beyond the clinic walls.

Accelerating change

Kausar's vision caught the attention of Flat6Labs' Women's Health Accelerator, backed by Organon. Out of 300+ global applicants, she was selected among the top seven founders and invited to pitch MeNOW at GITEX Dubai.

“The 25-week programme was transformative,” she says.“It connected me with healthcare experts and mentors who helped refine every detail. What struck me most was how under-researched perimenopause is, even among professionals. That has to change.”

Her time in the accelerator also helped her bridge the worlds of healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship.“We're not just building an app. We're laying the groundwork for a long-overdue conversation in women's health, especially in the Mena region and South Asia.”

Navigating a health tech startup in a conservative region hasn't been easy, but the response has been overwhelmingly positive.“Clinicians, especially women of colour, have reached out wanting to contribute content or spread the word,” Kausar says.“For many users, this is the first time they feel truly represented in a health conversation.”

She's now focused on scaling: raising funds to expand the platform into four to five additional languages, with the ultimate goal of becoming the trusted menopause companion for women across diverse cultures.

Users speak

Users and experts alike are applauding MeNOW's empathetic design and impact.“It's not just an app,” says Dr. Hadeel Abedin, a UK-based family physician.“It helps chart a woman's individual journey through menopause, allowing her to seek the right support at the right time. Beyond that, it holds the potential to reshape how we understand women's health on a much larger scale, creating a vital resource for future research.”

Built with empathy and cultural nuance at its core, MeNOW is being hailed as a lifeline.“Culturally sensitive, bilingual, and deeply compassionate, it's already making a meaningful difference,” says Dr Nawel Boutekdjiret, medical director of Organon Meta.“This is more than a tech product - it's empowerment in action, helping women across the region and beyond feel seen, heard, and supported.”

That sentiment resonates with users like Nevine Meguid, who describes her experience with MeNOW as deeply personal.“It's like having a wise, kind friend in my pocket who just gets it,” she shares.

Redah Khan, another user, reflects on the relief she felt after using the app:“I finally have answers to so many questions I never felt comfortable asking. It's reassuring to know I'm not alone - and that what I'm going through matters.”

With MeNOW, menopause is no longer a silent struggle - it's a shared experience. Mapped, understood, and supported.“Our goal,” says Kausar,“is to normalise the conversation so that no woman ever feels ashamed, unsupported, or afraid to speak up. We want her to walk into her doctor's office informed, confident, and ready to advocate for her health.”

