Watch: Mall 'Run' With No Spending? Dubai's Shopping Hubs Turn Into Indoor Fitness Tracks

With soaring summer temperatures, Dubai's shopping malls are seeing a different kind of crowd - not the usual shoppers, but joggers, walkers, and fitness enthusiasts, all showing up as early as 7am.

This August, several of the city's most popular malls have transformed into indoor jogging tracks, allowing residents to stay active despite the extreme summer heat.

Part of the newly launched Dubai Mallathon , the initiative offers a refreshing escape from the hot weather, inviting people to walk or jog inside climate-controlled malls between 7am and 10am every day.

And the response? Overwhelming. Most of the malls witnessed hundreds of residents lacing up their sneakers, sporting tracks and jerseys, occupying the corridors and alleys.

From parents and children to solo runners and even passersby who accidentally turned up, the sound of sneakers hitting the floor echoed through the shopping hubs.

“I came to the Dubai Hills Mall this morning at 7 am, and it felt like winter in summer,” said Ion Gonzaga, a fitness enthusiast who joined the walk at Dubai Hills Mall.

“This Mallathon is a brilliant initiativ proving that even extreme summer heat can't stop Dubai from keeping us moving. Only in Dubai, I think; this city is a trendsetter when it comes to fitness initiatives. And the fact that it's free, better than gyms, honestly.”

Ion, who jogged for nearly 45 minutes with friends, described the atmosphere as refreshing and uplifting.“Finally, we can jog in malls, and once September hits, we'll head back outdoors. This keeps Dubai young. It shows how serious the city is about promoting health.”

At City Centre Mirdif, the scene was equally vibrant. Families walked side by side, children in tow, some still in their pajamas, others wearing matching workout gear. Saeed Al Kaabi, a resident of Mirdif, came along with his wife and two children, aged 10 and 12.

“We usually go for morning walks outdoors,” he said.“But with this heat, my wife recently told me we should look for indoor options. And now the mall is our new track. It's amazing. We have always come here to shop, but today, we came to sweat it out together as a family. It was enjoyable and refreshing.”

“I hope this continues every summer,” said Saeed.“This has turned into a new routine for us. Waking up early, walking together as a family, and starting the day with energy.”

For many, it was also a pleasant surprise. Reema Shah, an engineer living near Al Maktoum Road, found herself at City Centre Deira without any plans to work out, but ended up walking two full laps.

“I wasn't aware of what was going on. I saw people walking towards the mall in their sportswear. I asked someone and they told me about the Mallathon. So I joined. This is the first time I walked into a mall without my wallet and walked out empty-handed. That's a first for me.”

“Fitness doesn't always start at the gym. Sometimes, it starts in a mall and maybe, with a smile.”

As music played softly over the speakers, artists and dancers lined parts of the track, moving to upbeat tunes to cheer the walkers and joggers on.

The Dubai Mallathon, backed by the Dubai Sports Council and supported by the Ministry of Defence, spans nine malls across the city from August 1 to 31, including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City, and more. The goal is simple - keep people active, safe, and healthy, especially during the summer when most outdoor activity becomes difficult.