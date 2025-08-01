Verstappen Confirms He Is Staying At Red Bull Next Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Budapest: Max Verstappen ended weeks of speculation about his future yesterday when the reigning Formula One world champion said he would be staying with Red Bull in 2026.

Verstappen said it was time to“stop all the rumours”.

“I've never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance,” the Dutchman explained at the Hungaroring circuit ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.“And that's why I had nothing really to add, but I think it's time to basically stop all the rumours.

“For me, it's always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.”

Four-time world champion Verstappen's future became a subject of speculation after rival driver George Russell revealed his Mercedes team were talking to the Dutchman's management about his future plans.

It emerged that there was a performance clause in Verstappen's contract that offered him a chance to leave Red Bull if he was not in the top three at the end of July.

But that clause has now elapsed and he will stay with Red Bull next year, the first season following a sweeping change of technical regulations. Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 and a similar scrutiny of his contract is expected next year once it becomes clear which teams have adapted and progressed best under the new regulations.

Verstappen has fallen 81 points behind series leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren into third place in the drivers' championship this year.

Red Bull are in a state of flux, after sacking their team principal Christian Horner this month and replacing the Briton with Laurent Mekies, the boss of their 'B' team Racing Bulls.