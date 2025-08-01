403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Court Hears Challenge To Trump's Tariff War
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A panel of sceptical US appeals court judges grilled a government lawyer yesterday on President Donald Trump's use of an emergency authority to impose sweeping tariffs against countries around the world. The federal Court of International Trade blocked most of the duties from taking effect in May but the US Court of Appeals put the ruling on hold to consider the case. Brett Shumate, representing the Trump administration, defended the president's authority to impose the tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment