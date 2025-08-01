Latin America Renewable Hydrogen Market To Reach USD 7.17 Billion By 2033
Market Size in 2024 : USD 92.73 Million
Market Forecast in 2033 : USD 7,165.76 Million
Market Growth Rate (2025-2033) : 57.50%
The Latin America renewable hydrogen market size reached USD 92.73 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 7,165.76 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 57.50% during 2025-2033.
Latin America Renewable Hydrogen Market Trends and Drivers:
The renewable hydrogen market in Latin America is growing fast. It's vital for the region's move to a low-carbon economy. Countries like Chile and Brazil have plenty of solar and wind energy. They are using these resources to make green hydrogen. This way, they can compete in global markets. Governments see hydrogen as key to their energy plans. They want to meet national decarbonization goals. They also aim to keep up with global climate commitments. This is driving investment in electrolyzers. It also supports wider use in power generation, transport, and industry.
Policy Incentives and Industrial Collaboration Fuel Growth:
Policy frameworks are now simpler. National hydrogen strategies and supportive laws are boosting green hydrogen use. This is happening in important sectors like steel, mining, and chemicals. Public institutions and private companies are teaming up. They are launching pilot projects and signing long-term contracts. These partnerships strengthen supply chains and reduce production costs. They also position Latin America as a key player in the global hydrogen economy.
Foreign Direct Investment and Technological Integration:
Multinational corporations and venture capital firms are boosting the region's renewable hydrogen industry. They provide funding and share their technological skills. Local and global supporters both favor upgrades to infrastructure. This includes hydrogen corridors and improved grid integration. Colombia and other countries are teaming up with global tech providers. They aim to boost electrolyzer efficiency and grow green hydrogen hubs. These developments are fostering a robust and scalable market landscape.
Sectoral Integration and Export Potential:
Latin America aims to be a key hydrogen exporter. It plans to use its affordable renewable energy to meet global demand. Hydrogen use is growing in long-haul transport, fertilizer production, and refining. This shows how versatile this energy source can be. Regional initiatives aim to align standards and regulations. This helps boost cross-border trade. It also helps build shared infrastructure, such as storage terminals and refueling stations. Green hydrogen hubs are forming near renewable energy sites. They are boosting economic growth and promoting sustainable development across the continent.
Latin America Renewable Hydrogen Market News
-
Dec 2024 – Colombia : State oil company Ecopetrol announced a green hydrogen facility at its Cartagena refinery, slated to produce 800 tonnes annually . This $28.5 million plant will be the largest in Latin America , aligning with President Petro's fossil-fuel reduction goals.
Jul 2025 – Brazil : At the 5th Hydrogen Congress for Latin America & Caribbean, Brazil was ranked the regional leader for renewable hydrogen development in the H2LAC Index 2025 , driven by robust policy frameworks, certification systems, export planning, and SAF quotas. Chile and Colombia followed closely.
Jun–Jul 2025 – Regional milestones :
-
Solatio began land preparations in Piauí, Brazil for a 3 GW electrolyzer project paired with solar power for hydrogen and ammonia exports.
Neoenergia started construction of a green hydrogen plant and refueling station in Brasília (USD 5.4 M), serving heavy and light transport.
Bolivia launched pilot green hydrogen projects in Oruro, Tarija, and Santa Cruz, including a 2 MW electrolyzer marking its entry into the low-carbon hydrogen space.
Key Market Segmentation
Analysis by Technology:
-
Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer
Alkaline Electrolyzer
Solid Oxide Electrolyzer
Analysis by Application:
-
Power Generation
Transport
Others
Analysis by End-User Industry:
-
Food and Beverages
Medical
Chemical
Petrochemicals
Glass
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Colombia
Chile
Peru
Others
Key highlights of the Report:
-
Market Performance (2019-2024)
Market Outlook (2025-2033)
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Strategic Recommendations
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Structure of the Market
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
