Latin America Renewable Hydrogen Market To Reach USD 7.17 Billion By 2033

Market Size in 2024 : USD 92.73 Million

Market Forecast in 2033 : USD 7,165.76 Million

Market Growth Rate (2025-2033) : 57.50%

The Latin America renewable hydrogen market size reached USD 92.73 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 7,165.76 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 57.50% during 2025-2033.

Latin America Renewable Hydrogen Market Trends and Drivers:

The renewable hydrogen market in Latin America is growing fast. It's vital for the region's move to a low-carbon economy. Countries like Chile and Brazil have plenty of solar and wind energy. They are using these resources to make green hydrogen. This way, they can compete in global markets. Governments see hydrogen as key to their energy plans. They want to meet national decarbonization goals. They also aim to keep up with global climate commitments. This is driving investment in electrolyzers. It also supports wider use in power generation, transport, and industry.

Policy Incentives and Industrial Collaboration Fuel Growth:

Policy frameworks are now simpler. National hydrogen strategies and supportive laws are boosting green hydrogen use. This is happening in important sectors like steel, mining, and chemicals. Public institutions and private companies are teaming up. They are launching pilot projects and signing long-term contracts. These partnerships strengthen supply chains and reduce production costs. They also position Latin America as a key player in the global hydrogen economy.

Foreign Direct Investment and Technological Integration:

Multinational corporations and venture capital firms are boosting the region's renewable hydrogen industry. They provide funding and share their technological skills. Local and global supporters both favor upgrades to infrastructure. This includes hydrogen corridors and improved grid integration. Colombia and other countries are teaming up with global tech providers. They aim to boost electrolyzer efficiency and grow green hydrogen hubs. These developments are fostering a robust and scalable market landscape.

Sectoral Integration and Export Potential:

Latin America aims to be a key hydrogen exporter. It plans to use its affordable renewable energy to meet global demand. Hydrogen use is growing in long-haul transport, fertilizer production, and refining. This shows how versatile this energy source can be. Regional initiatives aim to align standards and regulations. This helps boost cross-border trade. It also helps build shared infrastructure, such as storage terminals and refueling stations. Green hydrogen hubs are forming near renewable energy sites. They are boosting economic growth and promoting sustainable development across the continent.

Latin America Renewable Hydrogen Market News



Dec 2024 – Colombia : State oil company Ecopetrol announced a green hydrogen facility at its Cartagena refinery, slated to produce 800 tonnes annually . This $28.5 million plant will be the largest in Latin America , aligning with President Petro's fossil-fuel reduction goals.

Jul 2025 – Brazil : At the 5th Hydrogen Congress for Latin America & Caribbean, Brazil was ranked the regional leader for renewable hydrogen development in the H2LAC Index 2025 , driven by robust policy frameworks, certification systems, export planning, and SAF quotas. Chile and Colombia followed closely.

Jun–Jul 2025 – Regional milestones :



Solatio began land preparations in Piauí, Brazil for a 3 GW electrolyzer project paired with solar power for hydrogen and ammonia exports.



Neoenergia started construction of a green hydrogen plant and refueling station in Brasília (USD 5.4 M), serving heavy and light transport.

Bolivia launched pilot green hydrogen projects in Oruro, Tarija, and Santa Cruz, including a 2 MW electrolyzer marking its entry into the low-carbon hydrogen space. Oct 2024 – Chile : The country reaffirmed its position as regional hydrogen pioneer, targeting 5 GW electrolysis capacity by 2025 , scaling to 25 GW by 2030 , with target production costs of USD 0.8–1.1/kg H2 . International financiers including EIB and KfW backed implementation.

Key Market Segmentation

Analysis by Technology:



Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Analysis by Application:



Power Generation

Transport Others

Analysis by End-User Industry:



Food and Beverages

Medical

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Glass Others

Regional Insights:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru Others

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2019-2024)

Market Outlook (2025-2033)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

