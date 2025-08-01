Qatar Surpasses 300 Fast EV Chargers In Nationwide Push For Green Mobility

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar has now installed over 300 fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the country, marking a major milestone in its transition toward sustainable transportation. The expansion of EV infrastructure reflects the nation's growing commitment to clean energy, reduced carbon emissions, and the goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) yesterday organized a community engagement initiative at the Kahramaa Awareness Park in Al Thumama. The event brought together electric vehicle (EV) owners and enthusiasts to share experiences, offer suggestions, and discuss the future of EV charging infrastructure in Qatar.

During the event, Director of the Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department at Kahramaa Eng. Rashid Hussein Al-Rahimi, revealed that Qatar currently has over 300 fast EV chargers strategically installed across the country.

He said that these chargers support a growing number of EV users, offering convenient, efficient charging solutions as part of the country's wider environmental goals.

“The aim of this initiative is to listen to the opinions and feedback of electric vehicle owners, so that we can improve the customer experience when it comes to EV charging. At Kahramaa, we laid the foundation for this infrastructure five years ago, and since then, we've felt the need to enhance this experience and increase the number of electric vehicle chargers,” said Al-Rahimi.

He emphasized the importance of improving the customer experience by leveraging digital tools and public input. Al-Rahimi showcased Kahramaa's EV charging mobile application, which allows users to track charging progress, receive notifications, and access real-time data.

“This platform not only empowers users with greater control and convenience, but also enables us to monitor and optimize charger performance across the country,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure development, Kahramaa is also actively working to foster a culture of sustainability through public outreach, dialogue, and collaboration. The event provided a space for EV users to voice their concerns and suggest improvements. Attendees shared both technical feedback and visionary ideas for future developments, underscoring the community's growing interest in clean transportation.

Director of Public Relations at Kahramaa Mohammed Ali Al-Mohannadi, attended the event and reaffirmed the organization's commitment to public engagement and continuous improvement. He praised the high turnout and enthusiasm from participants, which highlighted the growing relevance of EVs in Qatar's transportation landscape.

Looking ahead, Kahramaa plans to expand its charging network even further, especially in residential areas, malls, and public parking zones, to keep pace with the rising demand. These efforts are part of Qatar's broader strategy to diversify its energy sources, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and meet the sustainability targets outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

With electric vehicles now playing a vital role in reducing harmful emissions and improving air quality, Kahramaa continues to position itself at the forefront of Qatar's green energy transition-ensuring that technology, infrastructure, and user needs move forward hand in hand.