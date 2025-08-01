Azerbaijan Showcases Ongoing Construction Of Solar Power Plants In Jabrayil

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The veryntensive work is currently underway with bp on the construction of the 'Shafag' Solar Power Plant (SPP) in Jabrayil, with an initial investment value of $200 million and a capacity of 240 megawatts (MW), as well as the 'Ufug' and 'Shams' SPP projects, each with a capacity of 50 MW, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources Javid Abdullayev told Trend in an interview .

He noted that all contracts have been signed, land plots have been identified, and network-related matters are completely clear, and work is being carried out daily toward their implementation.

"These plants are planned to be commissioned by the end of 2027.

Concurrently, the requisite framework is being developed for the electrification of the Sangachal terminal. The comprehensive contractual architecture has been conclusively established. This was an intricate and multifaceted procedure. The successful execution of this intricate procedure was facilitated by a comprehensive evaluation of authentic economic frameworks and the operational efficacy of the initiatives," the official articulated.



Abdullayev further articulated that an extensive array of anemometric assessments is currently underway in the Lachin district.

"We plan to have bank-accepted data by the end of this year. After that, the data will be presented to investors. Of course, there is great interest from various companies in producing wind energy in that region. In fact, following an agreement signed at COP29, a joint venture has been established for a wind power project in Kalbajar. This joint venture has already started measurements in Kalbajar. The measurements are expected to be completed within a year, after which project proposals will be submitted," he clarified.