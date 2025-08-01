Leapfrog® Introduces Leapmovetm, A Motion-Based Learning System That Puts Kids In Control

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LeapMove combines full-body movement with curriculum-based play for a fully interactive learning experience

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc. today announced the launch of LeapMoveTM, a first-of-its-kind motion-based learning system that that turns up the energy to get kids moving and learning. By blending full-body physical activity with early educational content, LeapMove helps children build school skills through immersive, play-driven experiences that feel like fun, not work.

Designed for children ages four to seven, LeapMove reimagines the way kids interact with educational games by making them the controller and introducing a new kind of learning-through-play experience. With a simple plug-and-play setup using the included HDMI and USB cables, kids can jump right in, literally! LeapMove uses full-body motion detection to bring children into the action, letting them appear on screen or transform into whimsical characters as they explore a world of movement-based games. As kids flap their wings to soar into numbers, catch glowing orbs to explore letters, and race through obstacle courses to build words, they'll engage with over 20 school skills through a variety of action-packed challenges. It's a playful way to engage both body and mind, helping kids build core learning skills as they move and explore.

“LeapMove was developed to meet the needs of today's parents who are looking for ways to keep kids active, entertained and learning all at once,” said Karen Balduf, VP of Marketing, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company.“It's a fresh take on gaming that combines physicality and education in a way that's exciting for kids and reassuring for parents, reinforcing the brand's commitment to early childhood development and learning.”

LeapMove comes preloaded with 25 motion-based games and adventures that explore foundational school subjects like math, reading, spelling, and more. Kids can select from three learning levels (Preschool, Pre-K and Kindergarten), which help match the experience to their learning stage and support continued growth.

Designed with modern families in mind, LeapMove doesn't require batteries or Wi-Fi and supports up to three player profiles. Families can extend the excitement by downloading two bonus games, included with the LeapMove purchase. Parents can also access a growing library of additional content available through the LeapFrog App Center (additional games sold separately).

LeapMove will be available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon, with a suggested retail price of $69.99. For additional information, visit .

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 30 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at

