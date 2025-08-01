Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Already Exports 1.3M Tonnes Of Grain, Leguminous Crops In MY 2025/26

2025-08-01 12:06:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the corresponding ministry , referring to the data from the Ukrainian State Customs Service, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, this marketing year Ukraine has already exported 487 thousand tonnes of wheat, 191 thousand tonnes of barley, and 613 thousand tonnes of corn. No rye shipments have been made so far.

Additionally, as of July 30, 2025, Ukraine shipped 3.3 thousand tonnes of flour (compared to 4.7 thousand tonnes during the same period last year).

A reminder that, in January-June 2025, Ukraine's agricultural exports hit USD 11,305 million, which is 9% lower compared to the same period last year.

Photos by Ukrinform available for purchase here

