Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Check Forecast Of August

Looks like folks in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana got to wait a bit longer for rain, according to the IMD. Find out when the showers are expected to return

No heavy rain expected in Telugu states for another week, says the weather department. July saw heavy downpours, but the past few days have been dry. Experts predict this dry spell will continue into the first week of August, with rains returning in the second week.

Telangana Weatherman on X predicts rain starting around August 5th or 6th, gradually increasing to heavy downpours by the 7th or 8th. It's gonna be a long, rainy August!

Today's FORECAST ⚠️🌧️ Passing rains this evening, dry during other durations. It will be hot and humid. Same for Hyderabad GET READY FOR RAINY AUGUST STARTING FROM AUGUST 7/8. IT'S GOING TO BE LONG MARATHON RUN OF SUPER ACTIVE RAINS THIS WHOLE AUGUST THEREAFTER 🔥🌧️🌧️No...

- Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 1, 2025

Andhra Pradesh is also expected to stay dry for a few more days. A low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea is expected to intensify into a cyclone in a few days, after which rain is likely to return to both states.

Light to moderate rain is possible in parts of Telangana today (Friday, August 1st), says the Hyderabad Meteorological Center. Dry weather is expected until evening, followed by scattered showers. Steady surface winds (30-40 kmph) are forecast across the state until August twitter/l7Q1YKMrZz

- Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) July 31, 2025

With two months of monsoon down and two to go, people are worried about the lack of rainfall. The IMD brings good news, predicting heavy rainfall across the country, including Andhra Pradesh, in August and September, picking up from the second week of August.