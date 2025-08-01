LPG Price Cut Alert: Commercial Cylinder Now Rs 34 Cheaper From Today

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Commercial LPG cylinder price cut: The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by approximately Rs 33.50. The new price for commercial LPG cylinders will be effective from today.

Oil marketing companies announced a price cut for commercial LPG cylinders. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by about Rs 33.50, effective August 1. This benefits restaurants, hotels, and other businesses. However, there's no change in domestic LPG cylinder prices, offering no relief for households.

In Chennai, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,790.00. In July, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by over Rs 50. In Delhi, it dropped from Rs 1723.50 to Rs 1665, in Kolkata from Rs 1826 to Rs 1769, and in Mumbai and Chennai to Rs 1616.50 and Rs 1823.50 respectively.However, OMCs have kept the price of domestic cooking gas or 14.2 kg LPG cylinders unchanged. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder is Rs 853 in Delhi, Rs 879 in Kolkata, Rs 852.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 868.50 in Chennai.Government-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) revise LPG prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international fuel price and foreign exchange rate. Around 90% of India's total LPG is used for domestic cooking, while the remaining 10% caters to commercial, industrial, and auto sectors.