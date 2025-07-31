In Parliament Today: ST Quota Bill For Goa, Shipping Bill In LS

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The Parliament has a list of important businesses for Friday, which includes The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, and 'The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024'.

According to the list of business in the Lok Sabha, the bills will be moved for passage. The House also has private members' business.

Minister Prataprao Jadhav will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 137th and 150th reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Vaccine Development, Distribution Management and Mitigation of Pandemic Covid-19 pertaining to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The Lok Sabha will take up the 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024' for further consideration.

The bill was introduced by the Union Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on December 17, 2024.

The bill aims to enable reservation of seats in accordance with Article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa, according to the list of business in Lok Sabha.

Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move 'The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024' to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties.

The legislation will consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the optimum utilisation of India's coastline; establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports; establish the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector; provide for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports; ensure compliance with India's obligations under international instruments to which it is a party; take measures for the conservation of ports; provide for adjudicatory mechanisms for the redressal of port-related disputes. The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passage.

In the Rajya Sabha, seven ministers will lay papers on the table concerning their ministries.

The House will also see statements made by two Ministers.

Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekha will make the following statements regarding: (a) Status of implementation of the Recommendations contained in the 2nd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (18th Lok Sabha) on Demands for Grants (2024-25) pertaining to the Ministry of Rural Development (Department of Land Resources).

(b) Status of implementation of the Recommendations contained in the 6th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (18th Lok Sabha) on Demands for Grants (2025-26) pertaining to the Ministry of Rural Development (Department of Land Resources).

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu will make a statement regarding the Status of implementation of Recommendations/Observations contained in the 3rd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways(18th Lok Sabha) on Demands for Grants (2025-26) about the Ministry of Railways.