UAE: Some Shoppers Charged Higher At Checkout RAK Authority Issues Warning

Some shoppers in Ras Al Khaimah have reported being charged higher prices at the cashier than what was displayed on store shelves, prompting the Department of Economic Development to issue warnings and take action against offending retailers.

“For example, a product displayed for Dh10 might scan at Dh11.50. Once a consumer submits the complaint, we investigate and contact the store. In some cases, we issue fines according to the law,” Nasra Mohamed Almerri, an officer in the Commercial Control and Consumer Protection division, told Khaleej Times.

Recommended For You

These complaints highlight the importance of the department's consumer awareness campaigns, which aim to ensure shoppers know their rights. Almerri encouraged residents to check prices carefully, keep receipts especially for products under warranty, and verify that items are within their expiration dates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As part of its efforts to raise consumer awareness, the Department of Economic Development launched the 'Happy Shopper' campaign to promote responsible shopping habits in Ras Al Khaimah. The initiative ran over two weeks and involved students from local summer activity centres, including those affiliated with the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Centre and the Ras Al Khaimah Cultural Centre.

The campaign took place across two locations, Karama Market and Al Khaleej Market in Ras Al Khaimah, where students participated in activities aimed at educating shoppers about their rights, the importance of checking prices, and keeping receipts.

Check product prices

Children were educated on the importance of checking product prices to ensure they match the cashier and keeping receipts to protect their rights in case of returns or exchanges. During the campaign, students observed shoppers at checkout counters and guided them to verify prices before and after payment. Stores rewarded vigilant shoppers who double-checked their purchases with small gifts.

Fahad Ahmed, an 11-year-old participant, said he learned to check product expiration dates, understand quality indicators, and always take a receipt.“I now know that the date and quality of the product are important. I also learned to take the receipt so that no one can trick me, and I can return the item if needed,” he said.

Fahad also gained hands-on experience comparing prices and assessing product value during his visit to the drinks and snacks sections.

The campaign was organised in partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command, represented by the Community Protection Department, and the Environment Protection and Development Authority, highlighting a collaborative effort to foster safer and more responsible consumer behavior.

Environmental awareness

Fatima Taleb, from the Environment Protection and Development Authority's Awareness Department, explained that shoppers are encouraged to also check expiry dates, keep their receipts, and use reusable bags instead of single-use plastic.

“Our role is to monitor whether shoppers bring their multi-use bags and avoid buying single-use plastic products, in line with the emirate's vision to become completely free of plastic,” she said.

The DED carries out inspections and runs awareness initiatives, both in-store and online, to inform the public. Al Marri emphasised the importance of consumers feeling secure when shopping, encouraging them to reach out if they encounter any problems with products, receipts, or pricing.

She also noted that while some consumers stick to essential purchases, many are influenced by promotional offers to buy more than they need. The economic department hopes its campaigns will not only protect shoppers from overcharging but also encourage smarter, more intentional spending.