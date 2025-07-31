Nasdaq Monthly Forecast: August 2025 (Chart)



The NASDAQ 100 has continued to grind higher during the month of July, and it now looks as if we are trying to do everything, we can to continue that heading into the changeover into the month of August.

Short-term pullbacks are very likely to be at this point, mainly due to the fact that we are just running out of volume and, interest. Most traders that are trading with significant size tend to holiday in the month of August, and that means that your expectations for big moves in August typically will be better served to be squashed.

Uptrend

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Regardless of anything that happens in the month of August, we will certainly still be in an uptrend, so I look at the market as one that I am buying dips and making profit as it comes. Longer-term, I fully anticipate that we are going to go toward the 24,000 level, maybe even the 25,000 level. The price action this year has been nothing short of insane, as we had a massive meltdown, only to see an even more ferocious rally. In an environment like this, it's obvious that no matter what happens, there are people out there willing to buy this market, as it seems like every other day, we get a headline about tariffs or trade problems that could end up being negative for the markets, but they are forgotten about the next day. In other words, the buyers are very aggressive, and it looks like any correction would be welcomed as a buying opportunity.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Ultimately, this is a market that I would like to see pullback toward the 22,250 level and bounce, but I don't even know forget that deep of a correction. Keep in mind that the 23,000 level is also important, at least from a support standpoint. Again, to the upside think we are looking to the 24,000 level, but it might need a little bit of a pullback in order to offer enough value to get big money to come in and push things higher.

Ready to trade our monthly forecast ? We've made this stocks brokers list for you to check out.