Woman Accused Of Mistreating More Than 200 Animals - Provisional Detention Revoked

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) In an appeals hearing held on Wednesday, July 30, the provisional detention measure imposed on one of the two Colombian women charged in a case of crimes against domestic animals was revoked. The judge decided to grant periodic reporting and a ban on leaving the country to this citizen linked to a case of animal cruelty and abuse involving more than 200 companion animals. The results of this hearing were announced by the Animal Consciousness Movement (MOCA), which maintains custody of all the animals rescued during the searches carried out in Arraiján, Hato Pintado, and Campo Lindbergh.

The other accused woman also maintains the requirement of reporting periodically every Friday. Since the rescue, more than 10 animals have died due to the poor health conditions in which they were found. MOCA currently provides medical care and basic care for cats and dogs, with the support of organizations, volunteers, and government institutions collaborating in the effort they've dubbed“Operation Salvation,” where three cats and one dog have already been adopted. Rescued animals may have a second chance.

The Case

This case began with a search warrant on July 15 in the Arraiján district and continued until July 17, when the women, in charge of the“Catolinas Foundation,” were arrested and taken to the Juan Díaz police station. Through a joint operation involving the National Police, the Ministry of Health (Minsa), the Ministry of Environment (MiAmbiente), the Public Prosecutor's Office, and MOCA, 216 cats and 26 dogs were rescued. They were found in three homes located in Arraiján, Campo Lindbergh, and Hato Pintado. Wildlife animals were also rescued: two parrots and an opossum. The animals, sick and hungry, lived among their waste. According to those present and videos posted on social media, the condition of the homes was disgusting due to the large amount of feces and urine caused by the lack of cleanliness.

The case was initially detected by rescuers in Arraiján in July 2024, who identified a house serving as a makeshift shelter for domestic animals. However, the complainants claim that they received no response when they reported the situation to the Animal Welfare Department of the Arraiján City Hall. Animal rescue organizations call for greater regulation after discovery of clandestine shelter in Arraiján. Residents of the area became suspicious when they began hearing dog fights, a woman's screams, and the appearance of animals that did not belong there.

According to witness accounts, the animals were coming to neighboring homes looking for food and shelter. Although the complaint was filed in August 2024 with the Animal Welfare Department of the Arraiján district, neighbors pointed out the ineffective response of the competent authorities. During the raid, authorities found sick and malnourished animals crammed into cages of various sizes. According to the investigation, the supposed foundation, which promotes animal welfare on social media, received hundreds of dollars in donations intended for the animals' care. More than 70 rescued cats were moved to a new temporary shelter in Panama City.