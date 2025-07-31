Cryptonewsbreaks Bitcoin Events Announces Blockchain Africa Conference 2025 And Crypto Fest 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bitcoin Events has unveiled the return of two major blockchain and cryptocurrency gatherings in South Africa: the Blockchain Africa Conference 2025 and Crypto Fest 2025. The events, set for Oct. 30 in Johannesburg and Nov. 14 in Cape Town, will unite hundreds of global and African industry leaders, investors, developers and enthusiasts to examine the growth of crypto and blockchain technologies. The Blockchain Africa Conference, celebrating its 11th edition under the theme“Ready for Business,” will explore topics including CBDCs, stablecoins, tokenization and Africa's evolving regulatory landscape. Now in its 7th year, Crypto Fest will feature interactive workshops and panels highlighting DeFi, blockchain gaming and South Africa's high crypto adoption rate, with about 10% of the population using digital currencies. Together, the events reflect Africa's position as a leader in digital asset adoption, with an estimated 12% of the continent engaged in crypto.

