Meditation Bus, Reimagined: Betime's New Website Makes Workplace Wellness Friction-Free Ahead Of National Wellness Month

The meditation brand trusted by Netflix, Refinery29, and Meetup unveils a refreshed platform to help teams pause, reset, and reconnect - on-site or online.

- Carla Hammond

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for National Wellness Month this August, BEtime , the human-first meditation company trusted by teams at Netflix, Refinery29, and Meetup, has launched a refreshed website designed to make meaningful mindfulness more accessible to modern workplaces.

As burnout and stress continue to strain teams across industries, BEtime's updated platform offers a seamless way for companies to explore and book immersive meditation experiences that fit into the workday. Whether through virtual sessions, in-office, or their signature multisensory mobile studio, BEtime continues to meet teams where they are with grounded, results-driven support.

“This site was created with the same intention we bring to our sessions: clarity, calm, and connection,” says founder Carla Hammond .“It's a space where people can learn, explore, and engage with mindfulness in a way that feels truly supportive.”

From sound baths and breathwork to weighted blankets and custom aromatherapy, BEtime's offerings help teams pause, reset, and return with more presence and perspective.

What's New on the Site:

- Simplified Navigation: Designed to help HR leaders and wellness teams easily identify which experience best suits their goals.

- Deeper Service Insights: Explore virtual and in-person offerings with clear breakdowns of session types, team formats, and package options.

- Faster Booking Flow: Schedule a discovery call, browse availability, and start planning your activation in minutes.

- Shop BeTime products : that inspire wellness anywhere.

With corporate wellness budgets increasing by nearly 12 percent in 2025 and more companies navigating return-to-office transitions, BEtime offers a rare blend of accessibility and depth, helping organizations prioritize mental clarity without adding complexity.

Clients across industries report more engaged teams, renewed creative flow, and a noticeable shift in morale, often after just one session.

A limited number of August activations remain available for teams looking to align with National Wellness Month and integrate mindfulness into their Q3 programming.

As featured in CNBC, Bloomberg, The Cut, and Well and Good, BEtime continues to lead with intention, offering meditation that meets the moment and transforms the culture.

