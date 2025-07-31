Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DR Congo's Foreign Minister Meets With Qatar Charge D'affaires

DR Congo's Foreign Minister Meets With Qatar Charge D'affaires


2025-07-31 07:17:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kinshasa: Her Excellency Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, met with Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the DRC, Shafi Newaimi Al Hajri.

The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

MENAFN31072025000063011010ID1109870874

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search