DR Congo's Foreign Minister Meets With Qatar Charge D'affaires

Kinshasa: Her Excellency Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, met with Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the DRC, Shafi Newaimi Al Hajri. The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

