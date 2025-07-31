Igulu F1 Launches At JB Hi-Fi, Marking Global Expansion For Smart Brewing Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) iGulu launches its F1 smart brewing machine in Australia, marking a global push to transform home fermentation into a lifestyle. The all-in-one device supports beer, kombucha, cider, and more - combining simplicity, technology, and creativity in one platform.







Gulu, the global innovator in intelligent beverage systems, has officially launched its flagship F1 smart brewing machine in Australia, now available at JB Hi-Fi. The launch represents a major milestone in iGulu's international rollout, bringing its award-winning technology to a growing community of home brewers and lifestyle creators worldwide.

This marks more than just a product debut, it's the beginning of a new "3H lifestyle movement": Homemade, Happiness, Healthy. iGulu's mission is to empower everyone to effortlessly craft delicious, natural fermented beverages at home, reconnecting people with food, nature, and the joy of creation. Whether it's a bold IPA or a probiotic kombucha, iGulu makes fermentation a personalized and joyful ritual.

From Beer Machine to Beverage Ecosystem

The F1 is not just a beer brewer, it's a full-category smart fermentation platform. Users can craft a wide range of drinks including cider, sparkling fruit infusions, kombucha, mead, and wine. RFID-enabled ingredient kits automate the brewing process, while“Master Mode” offers full control for DIY experts.







Key features include:

PiD temperature control for smooth, balanced flavors

Auto pressure management with safety release valve

CO2 freshness system that keeps drinks carbonated up to 30 days

Dual pneumatic gas engine and clean-pour tap for bar-quality results

Mobile app and smart touchscreen for intuitive control

Tool-free cleaning and eco-conscious materials throughout

Global Rollout Underway

Over the past 12 months, iGulu has secured exclusive distribution deals across more than a dozen countries. Following the Australia launch, a major European retail collaboration will be unveiled in October.

Media and Community Buzz

The F1 has already generated strong reviews and real-world enthusiasm:

CNET called it“bar-quality beer and kombucha from a smart countertop machine.”

Tom's Guide highlighted its“shockingly good drinks” and“fully automated setup.”

TechRadar said it“turned me into a beer-making master in 9 days.”

Kickstarter users praised the system as“well-designed, easy to use, and incredibly fun.”

From the Founder

“At iGulu, we believe everyone should be able to create drinks that reflect their personality, mood, and values,” says Founder & CEO David Zhang.“The F1 brings flavor, creativity, and wellness back into everyday life.”

Learn more at